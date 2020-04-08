Candles outside Bollinger Bands

This indicator allows you not loosing any important moment of the market, at the same time that you dont need to be in front of the chart watching that moment to come.





You just set the patterns up, and then the indicator will bring the signal and alert to call your attention.





Its possible to be alerted when volativity comes without watching the charts like a crazy.





You can set it up and follow the trend, when trend gets power. (Eg. A big period and a small deviation number could call attention for a trend)





You can use it as reversal alert, identifying a exhaustive moviment. (Eg. A short period and a big deviation number could call attention for exhaustive moviments).





You can set it up as your necessity of trade, testing an innumerous sort of combinations outside bollinger bands.





Does NOT repaint, so, you can also do a manual (and visual) backtest, which brings you some confidence.





Type of candles to set it up: Bear - Bull - Doji - XXX (anyone)





Good to use for Binary Options !!!