SuperTrendCCI

The best quality application of the famous Super Trend indicator that requires no introduction.

It is completely faithful to the original algorithm and powered by the CCI indicator.





- easy to trade

- It implements all kinds of warnings.

- It implements a multi-timezone dashboard.

- It cannot be repainted or backpainted.





Input parameters

- ATR Period – This is the average true range period.

- ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier that defines the trend.

- CCI - Makes trend following powerful.

- Maximum History Bars - The amount of history bars that will be evaluated when the indicator is loaded onto the chart.





Alerts - Enable or disable any alerts.