SuperTrendCCI
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The best quality application of the famous Super Trend indicator that requires no introduction.
It is completely faithful to the original algorithm and powered by the CCI indicator.
- easy to trade
- It implements all kinds of warnings.
- It implements a multi-timezone dashboard.
- It cannot be repainted or backpainted.
Input parameters
- ATR Period – This is the average true range period.
- ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier that defines the trend.
- CCI - Makes trend following powerful.
- Maximum History Bars - The amount of history bars that will be evaluated when the indicator is loaded onto the chart.
Alerts - Enable or disable any alerts.