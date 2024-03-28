SuperTrendCCI

The best quality application of the famous Super Trend indicator that requires no introduction.

It is completely faithful to the original algorithm and powered by the CCI indicator.


- easy to trade

- It implements all kinds of warnings.

- It implements a multi-timezone dashboard.

- It cannot be repainted or backpainted.


Input parameters

- ATR Period – This is the average true range period.

- ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier that defines the trend.

- CCI - Makes trend following powerful.

- Maximum History Bars - The amount of history bars that will be evaluated when the indicator is loaded onto the chart.


Alerts - Enable or disable any alerts.

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4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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