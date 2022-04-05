KT Aroon MT5

KT Aroon oscillator is the modified version of the original Aroon oscillator initially developed by Tushar Chande in 1995. It measures the time interval between the ongoing highs and lows and uses this deduction to calculate the market trend's direction and strength.

It works on the notion that the price will form new highs consecutively during an uptrend, and during a downtrend, new lows will be formed.

Buy Signal: When Aroon Up line cross above the Aroon Down line.

Sell Signal: When Aroon Down line cross above the Aroon Up line.





Features



It is equipped with Up/Down arrows, which mark the Aroon signals on the price chart.

Shows the market trend efficiently.

Simple illustration without any clutter on the chart.

All Metatrader alerts are available.



Inputs

Period: The period to calculate the Aroon Up and Down line.

The period to calculate the Aroon Up and Down line. Show Up/Down Arrows: If set to True, it will place the Up and Down Arrows on the price chart for each new signal.

If set to True, it will place the Up and Down Arrows on the price chart for each new signal. Alert Settings: Configure the various alerts like Popup, Sound, Mobile notifications, and Emails.



More about the Aroon