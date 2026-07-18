POWStrikeETH

POWStrikeETH is the evolution of a proven quant‑grade breakout‑truth engine, rebuilt and optimized specifically for the Ethereum (ETHUSD) market. Derived from the original core architecture, POWStrike integrates enhanced volatility‑adaptive logic, ETH‑specific micro‑structure calibration, and refined trap‑detection algorithms that outperform any conventional retail indicator.

Ethereum’s unique liquidity behavior, regime transitions, and breakout patterns required a dedicated optimization layer — and POWStrikeETH delivers exactly that. It reads ETH’s structural shifts with surgical precision, filters out false breakouts, and locks onto high‑probability moves with institutional‑grade accuracy.

While engineered for Ethereum, POWStrike maintains full compatibility with Forex majors, metals, indices, and crypto, adapting instantly to each symbol’s volatility signature.

POWStrikeETH is currently offered at a reduced validation‑phase price to allow early traders to test and review its performance.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Turn chaos into clarity. Trade with precision. Bitcoin’s volatility can be your greatest ally — or your fastest downfall. Btc Trailblazer is your AI‑inspired market scout, designed to decode BTC’s behaviour in real‑time and flag the traps before you step into them . Harnessing an ensemble of advanced, pre‑defined technical algorithms, this indicator goes far beyond basic buy/sell alerts: AI‑inspired analysis engine blending trend, momentum, volatility, market structure, and regime context. Fals
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GannVision
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SilverSentinel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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IQ6KPower
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Bitcoin Manager
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
Bitcoin Manager Panel is designed for traders to take advantage of automated trading and catch in a fast mode strategy positions which reach to fibonacci levels. It is mostly created for crypto currency trading because of high volatility and fibonacci retracement respecting levels. All in all it has a module Fibo as it can be seen on the panel which if clicked it will plot fibonacci indicator automatically and trade only when an important level of fibo is found and broken.
ChoppyLenns
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Barometer20 – Precision Market Sentiment & Volatility Gauge Barometer20 is a cutting‑edge market analysis tool designed to take the guesswork out of short‑term trading. By evaluating the last 20 price bars with adaptive weighting, it acts like a finely tuned “market weather report,” instantly revealing whether conditions favor a bullish push, a bearish slide, or a period of choppy indecision. Key Advantages: High‑Probability Insights – Measures weighted sentiment to identify trade setups wit
IntelligenceAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The Intelligence Adapter is not just another chart add‑on – it’s a multi‑layered market analysis engine that adapts in real time to changing conditions. Whether you trade forex, indices, or commodities, this tool reads volatility, trend strength, and market “mood” to give you a decisive advantage. Key Features: Adaptive Market Regime Detection – Instantly identifies whether conditions are trending, ranging, breaking out, or reversing. Quantum‑Style Oscillator – Reveals hidden momentum shifts tha
IQ7KSurge
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
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FiboNavigator
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FiboAdapter — Intelligent Fibonacci Precision for Modern Markets FiboAdapter  redefines Fibonacci‑based technical analysis with next‑generation adaptability and data‑driven intelligence . Engineered for traders who demand more than static retracement lines, it transforms raw price action into actionable, market‑aware Fibonacci levels that evolve with every tick. Core Advantages Dynamic Volatility Calibration — Anchors Fibonacci grids using adaptive swing windows, fine‑tuned by real‑time ATR
LuxFibo Matrix
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Prism Phi — Multi‑Dimensional Fibonacci Market Mapping Prism Phi takes the timeless Fibonacci method and refracts it through a modern, multi‑layered analytical “prism,” revealing angles of the market structure invisible to standard tools. Anchored in the golden ratio (Φ) and enhanced with adaptive algorithms, Prism Phi plots retracements, extensions, and confluence zones with a level of clarity and depth that transforms how traders interpret price action. What Makes It Exceptional Spectral Fibo
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Golden Vector — Precision Market Geometry for the Modern Trader Golden Vector is a cutting‑edge trading indicator that fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics with high‑level mathematical modeling to reveal the hidden vectors driving market movement. Engineered for traders who demand more than basic retracement lines, it transforms raw price data into a geometrically structured roadmap for strategic entries and exits. Core Advantages Next‑Gen Fibonacci Engine — Goes beyond standard ratios, dynamical
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Experts
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Advanced Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Fibonacci Advanced Indicator – Precision Meets Intelligence The Fibonacci Advanced Indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool designed for traders who demand more than conventional retracement levels. Built on the foundational principles of Fibonacci mathematics, this indicator transcends tradition by integrating dynamic market behavior , multi-timeframe analysis , and adaptive algorithms to deliver high-probability trading zones with surgical accuracy. 1. Multiple Fibonacci Levels
FiboChampion
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
Fibonacci Xcel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
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Fibonacci Xcel – The Fibonacci Indicator That Thinks Ahead. It fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics , real‑time sentiment tracking , and a proprietary Market Quantum State Engine to give traders a crystal‑clear view of what’s happening now — and what’s likely to happen next. Core Capabilities Dynamic Fibonacci Mapping – Automatically adapts retracements, extensions, and projections to evolving price structures. Sentiment Fusion Layer – Integrates live market sentiment data to validate or ch
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Market state detector: Super Trend, Transition, Chaos,   Consolidation, Breakout (from consolidation squeeze)   Plots a color-coded histogram in a separate window where   value = state code and color = state category.   State codes (ENUM_MARKET_STATE):     0 MARKET_QUANTUM_SUPER_TREND     1 MARKET_QUANTUM_TRANSITION     2 MARKET_QUANTUM_CHAOS     3 MARKET_QUANTUM_CONSOLIDATION     4 MARKET_QUANTUM_BREAKOUT Instant Clarity "Read the market’s mood in seconds." "From chaos to trend — spot the
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
ScalpingAdvisor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
MomentumDeploy Scalping Advisor Precision Entry. Momentum-Driven Execution. MomentumDeploy is a high-performance scalping advisor designed to identify and exploit short-term price bursts with surgical precision. Built for fast-moving markets, it doesn’t just react to volatility — it anticipates it. At its core is a proprietary momentum detection engine that scans live price action for optimal deployment zones. Whether you're trading manually or automating execution, MomentumDeploy acts as your
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
DominusAI
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The DominusAI  is a next‑generation market‑assessment tool designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and confidence in their decision‑making. Instead of relying on a single indicator or lagging signal, this system blends multiple analytical perspectives into one unified interface, helping traders understand the market’s current condition and potential directional bias. This indicator does not repaint, does not rely on fixed patterns, and does not use any form of optimization curve‑fitti
DominusAIRocket
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The DominusAIRocket evaluates the market through several independent analytical lenses and merges them into a single decision output. The internal logic is proprietary, but the system is designed to mimic the layered reasoning approach used in advanced AI models. Unified BUY/SELL/WAIT Signal All analytical layers are combined into a single, easy‑to‑read decision displayed on the panel. This is not a simple moving‑average crossover or a repackaged indicator. The indicator uses a layered analytica
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