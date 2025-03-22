TrendLineTrader Stella

LIMITED OFFER!

Trend Line Trader – A Trading Tool Using Trend Lines

・Want to place a limit order only until a specific time

・Buy entry if the downtrend line is broken

・Close positions at a specific time

・Notify me if price enters a specific time and price range where I want to make a discretionary trade

This tool was developed to meet the needs of discretionary traders.





In an extreme case, just draw lines in the morning and you can get results equivalent to manually trading all day .





This tool supports your trading simply and reliably!





The video is in Japanese, but the apps listed on MQL5 Market can be operated with an English menu.



📊 Tool Overview What You Can Do

You can draw various lines on the chart using the menu.

When the chart hits a line, depending on the line type, it will enter or close a position, or send a notification to your phone.





Please watch the 3-minute introductory video first.









Button Guide

・Title Button

Minimize or restore the menu display.

・Buy / Sell

Main function.

If the price hits the line, an entry is made with the lot set on the line.





・Exit

If the price hits this line, positions will be closed .

You can choose whether to close only positions entered by this tool or also discretionary trades via parameters.





・Alert

No trade is made when the price hits the line, only a notification is sent.





・Delete All Lines

Deletes all lines drawn with this tool.

To prevent accidental operation, it requires a double-click .





・Delete Used Lines

Deletes lines that have already triggered trades or alerts.





・Clean Display

Rarely used.

Sometimes, after deleting buy/sell lines manually, only the lot text remains.

Pressing this button will clean up such leftover display items.





・Deselect

Lines are editable when first drawn.

To avoid accidental changes or deletions later, you may want to deselect them when done.

Customization

You can configure various settings freely.





Initial Lot Size: The lot size applied when a line is drawn





Magic Number: A value that identifies the trade as created by this tool (used for exit scope settings)





Exit Scope: Choose whether to close only positions from this tool or also discretionary trades

(Only applies to the same currency pair the tool is attached to)





Notification Settings: Choose where alerts will appear.

* For app notifications, prior setup on MT5 and the app is required.





Color Settings: Customize colors for menus, lines, and other elements.

🧠 What Kind of Trades Are Possible?

This tool offers limitless possibilities

・Reduce wasted time

You want to hold a position until just before swap charges, but don’t want to stay up all night

You want to place a limit order only during the New York session

These situations often require staying glued to the chart, but this tool lets you automate them.

・Target breakouts of lows during an uptrend



