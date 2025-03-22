TrendLineTrader Stella
- Utilities
- Takuma Fukunaga
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Line Trader – A Trading Tool Using Trend Lines・Want to place a limit order only until a specific time
・Buy entry if the downtrend line is broken
・Close positions at a specific time
・Notify me if price enters a specific time and price range where I want to make a discretionary trade
This tool was developed to meet the needs of discretionary traders.
In an extreme case, just draw lines in the morning and you can get results equivalent to manually trading all day.
This tool supports your trading simply and reliably!
The video is in Japanese, but the apps listed on MQL5 Market can be operated with an English menu.
📊 Tool OverviewWhat You Can Do
To prevent accidental operation, it requires a double-click.
・Delete Used Lines
Deletes lines that have already triggered trades or alerts.
Rarely used.
Sometimes, after deleting buy/sell lines manually, only the lot text remains.
Pressing this button will clean up such leftover display items.
Lines are editable when first drawn.
To avoid accidental changes or deletions later, you may want to deselect them when done.
🧠 What Kind of Trades Are Possible?
This tool offers limitless possibilities
・Reduce wasted time
You want to hold a position until just before swap charges, but don’t want to stay up all night
You want to place a limit order only during the New York session
These situations often require staying glued to the chart, but this tool lets you automate them.
・Target breakouts of lows during an uptrend