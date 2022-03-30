KT Custom High Low MT5

KT Custom High Low shows the most recent highs/lows by fetching the data points from multi-timeframes and then projecting them on a single chart. If two or more highs/lows are found at the same price, they are merged into a single level to declutter the charts.





Features



It is built with a sorting algorithm that declutters the charts by merging the duplicate values into a single value.

Get Highs/Lows from multiple timeframes on a single chart without any fuss.

Provide alerts when the current price touches a high or low.

Marks every high/low with their respective timeframe.

Fully customizable - You can adjust the period, colors, width, and font size according to your convenience.



Inputs HL Period: period to find the highs/lows.

period to find the highs/lows. Font Size: Font size for the labels.

Font size for the labels. Select the time-frames to find the respective highs and lows.



What Exactly does High/Low indicate?

The Highs/Lows can indicate potential support/resistance levels that help to speculate a reversal in advance. Moreover, higher highs and higher lows indicate an uptrend, while lower lows and lower highs indicates a downtrend in the market.