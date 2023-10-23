Average Entry Price And Projected Avg Entry Price

This indicator will show you the average entry price for positions, pending orders and both, every side and every type has an different color;

It will also show you actual risk, pending risk, both sum and for both sides and the sum of both;

you can configure Day, Week, Month and Year Financial Risk to show you if you are close to it;

it shows the risk return of each side and both sides too, based on risk and profit for actual position and pending orders

Video Average Entry Price And Projected Avg Entry Price
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Stops and Takes Auto Calculation
Italo Martins Coutinho
Indicators
Key Features: Multi-Target Volatility: Configure multiple Take Profit and Stop Loss levels based on real-time market volatility. Fully Customizable: Set specific volatility multipliers (e.g., 4x for Stop, 10x for Take) using any look-back period (e.g., previous 20 bars on a 2-minute chart). Clear Visuals: Assign unique names to each level to be displayed directly on your symbol's chart for easy monitoring. Consistency: Every level calculated is synchronized with the volatility of your chosen per
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It mesures the lot size based on the points measured by clicking with the MIDDLE MOUSE BUTTON then CLICK and DRAG , previous that configure the indicator based on the risk you accept; The risk can be % based on fixed account, actual account size, and fix capital risk; If the INDICATOR DOESN'T WORK propperly try after configuring it CHANGE the TIMEFRAME and GET BACK to the PREVIOUS timeframe, SOMETIMES  this FIX IT
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