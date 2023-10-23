Average Entry Price And Projected Avg Entry Price
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.96
- Updated: 23 October 2023
This indicator will show you the average entry price for positions, pending orders and both, every side and every type has an different color;
It will also show you actual risk, pending risk, both sum and for both sides and the sum of both;
you can configure Day, Week, Month and Year Financial Risk to show you if you are close to it;
it shows the risk return of each side and both sides too, based on risk and profit for actual position and pending orders