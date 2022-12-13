WEB MT5 Licensing

ABOUT THE PRODUCT

Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used.

AIM OF THE SOFTWARE

The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5 Expert Advisors, scripts, and indicators. It is a combination of two systems that have been integrated as one. The first is a website. The website offers a secure payment gateway and an admin-client forum to subscribers. The client then generates a unique API key that will be used to access the BOT.

The client will now have to enter their API key when they put the BOT on the chart. When a subscription expires, the BOT automatically stops or terminates and does not grant access to unauthorized users.

website demonstration: https://dreem-mql-license.herokuapp.com/



WHY PURCHASE THIS SOFTWARE

1. You will be provided with a free customized domain name. Example : abc.com

2. Throughout the period you buy this system, we provide you with a 24/7 system maintenance.

3. You will have the option to change the colors, images, and write-ups on the website all for free.

4. When you purchase this software, you are given full admin rights.

5. We shall customize your BOT for you in relation to the website functions.