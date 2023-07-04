Naked Forex Engulfing Bar indicator for MT5

Engulfing Bar IndicatorEngulfing Bar indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The Engulfing Bar indicator is an enhanced pattern of the popular Engulfing Bar to   keep only the best patterns produced in the market.
The strategy that comes with the Engulfing Bar is based on   price action.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • Distance: distance in pixels relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol
  • UseAlerts (true/false): enable alerts
  • PopAlerts (true/false): enable alerts in a popup window
  • EmailAlerts (true/false): enable email alerts
  • PushAlerts (true/false): enable push notifications
  • SoundAlerts (true/false): enable sound alerts
  • SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts
Trading rules:
  • For BUY: wait for a bullish Engulfing Bar to print on a support zone after a down trend. Wait for the price to break high of the Engulfing Bar (5 pips above the high for H1 and higher timeframes, 1 pip for M5). Immediately enter in the trade once high is broken. You also can use a BUY STOP order placed 5 pips above the high of the candle (plus spread). Stop Loss should be placed below the low of the Engulfing Bar. If order is not triggered in the next candle, then trade is invalidated and should be canceled.
  • For SELL: wait for a bearish Engulfing Bar to print on resistance zone after an up trend. Wait for price to break the low of the Engulfing (5 pips below the low for H1 and higher timeframes, 1 pip for M5). Immediately enter in the trade once low is broken. You also can use a SELL STOP order to place 5 pips below the low of the candle. Stop Loss should be placed above the high of the Engulfing Bar. If order is not triggered in the next candle then trade is invalidated and should be canceled.

We also offer the   Naked Forex Big Shadow indicator which is an enhanced version of the Engulfing pattern and that might interest you.
The Engulfing Bar indicator can be used with any timeframe.
The Engulfing Bar indicator can be used with any class of asset: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
👉  You can get the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Ottaviano De Cicco
4 (3)
Indicators
Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Indicators
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