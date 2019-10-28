Wolfgang System Pro

Strategy


The main logic behind this strategy is quite simple. Basically it trades once per day. Max 1 trade per day. Which means it does not open plenty of trades during the day, this strategy does not use some very risky martingale elements. EA tries to open a trade by the trend's direction, then it holds that trade all day and tries to get maximum profit. At the end of the day it closes a trade. If it's a win when it repeats the main method, if it's a loss when it opens a trade with multiplied lot size and tries to cover a loss. Once loss is covered EA repeats the main strategy method. 


Inputs


Start_lot_size - it's the starting lot, EA will use this lot for the first trade, later it will use (lot multiplier) if needed.  

Stop_loss_in_pips - is an option to have a stop loss for the first trade, but this strategy requires not to use it.

Take_profit_in_pips - is an option to have a take profit for the first trade, but this strategy requires not to use it.

Lot_multiplier - after a loss trade this lot multiplier will be used, e.g if start lot is 0.01 and multiplier is 2, so next lot size is 0.02, 0.04, 0.08...


Recommended lot multipliers

  • 2
  • 2.1
  • 2.2
  • 2.3
  • 2.4
  • 2.5

