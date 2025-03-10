The EA is designed based on the MACD indicator. This is a "RAW" EA, meaning:

The EA has only completed basic tasks such as algorithm design and backtesting with tick data over 10 years.

The EA has not been optimized and tested on a real account.

The minimum price for the optimized version will be $99.

If it succeeds on a real account for at least one year, the maximum price will be $5,000.

Thank you for your interest and for downloading. More high-quality "RAW" EAs will be available in the future!



