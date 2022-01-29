Trade Easily

Money Management will help you to Easy Trade with One Click, instance and pending, set SL, and manage number of your TP.

You can use this expert for different currency pairs, CFDs, cryptocurrency, and stocks.


The basic formula for calculating pip value and position size which has been used in this expert are:


Pipette Value = Position Size * (Exchange Rate (Base Currency) / Entry Price) * Contract Size * Digits

Exp. 

Account Currency: USD

Currency Pair: GBPJPY

Position Size: 0.05 Lot = 5000 units

Exchange Rate (Base Currency) [GBPUSD]: 1.36820

Entry Price: 156.221

Contract Size: 100000

Digits: 0.001


Pipette Value = 0.044 $

Pip Value = Pipette Value * 10 = 0.44 $


Position Size = (Risk * Net Balance * Entry Price) / (Stop Loss * Exchange Rate (Base Currency) * Contract Size * Digits)

Net Balance = Account Balance – Commissions and Swaps of all open positions

Exp. 

Account Currency: USD

Currency Pair: GBPJPY

Risk: 2 % = 2/100 = 0.02

Account Balance: 1000 $

Entry Price: 156.221

Stop Loss = 500 pipette (points)

Exchange Rate (Base Currency) [GBPUSD]: 1.36820

Contract Size: 100000

Digits: 0.001


Position Size = 0.04567 Lot = 4567 units


if you have any question feel free and ask me.


maryam rostami
18
maryam rostami 2023.09.13 11:47 
 

After a few days of using this expert, I must say it's truly excellent. It is both highly efficient and accurate while remaining very simple. I've tried many experts, but in my opinion, this one is the best of them all. I'm very thankful to its creator.

Rich8989
718
Rich8989 2023.07.16 15:55 
 

Its a very useful and excellent tool. Thankyou very much, Bro for your generosity.

clarky
31
clarky 2022.12.26 23:48 
 

Excellent tool. No problem scalping. Saves a lot of time and effort. Easy to set up. Perfect for taking the TS out of the equation. Thank you.

maryam rostami
18
maryam rostami 2023.09.13 11:47 
 

After a few days of using this expert, I must say it's truly excellent. It is both highly efficient and accurate while remaining very simple. I've tried many experts, but in my opinion, this one is the best of them all. I'm very thankful to its creator.

Mehrdad Zarei
6528
Reply from developer Mehrdad Zarei 2023.09.14 10:55
Happy to hear that! enjoy trading,
Mehrdad Zarei.
Rich8989
718
Rich8989 2023.07.16 15:55 
 

Its a very useful and excellent tool. Thankyou very much, Bro for your generosity.

Mehrdad Zarei
6528
Reply from developer Mehrdad Zarei 2023.07.27 20:40
Happy to hear that! enjoy trading,
Mehrdad Zarei.
clarky
31
clarky 2022.12.26 23:48 
 

Excellent tool. No problem scalping. Saves a lot of time and effort. Easy to set up. Perfect for taking the TS out of the equation. Thank you.

Mehrdad Zarei
6528
Reply from developer Mehrdad Zarei 2023.01.13 10:17
Happy to hear that! enjoy trading,
Mehrdad Zarei.
Samir Nahle
450
Samir Nahle 2022.07.01 14:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mehrdad Zarei
6528
Reply from developer Mehrdad Zarei 2022.07.01 15:10
Hello bro, thank you so much for your nice idea. hopefully, the next revision would be added.
Reply to review