TradeEasily

Money Management will help you to Easy Trade with One Click, instance and pending, set SL, and manage the number of your TP.

You can use this expert for different currency pairs, CFDs, cryptocurrency, and stocks.





The basic formula for calculating pip value and position size, which has been used in this expert, are:





Pipette Value = Position Size * (Exchange Rate (Base Currency) / Entry Price) * Contract Size * Digits

Exp.

Account Currency: USD

Currency Pair: GBPJPY

Position Size: 0.05 Lot = 5000 units

Exchange Rate (Base Currency) [GBPUSD]: 1.36820

Entry Price: 156.221

Contract Size: 100000

Digits: 0.001





Pipette Value = 0.044 $

Pip Value = Pipette Value * 10 = 0.44 $





Position Size = (Risk * Net Balance * Entry Price) / (Stop Loss * Exchange Rate (Base Currency) * Contract Size * Digits)

Net Balance = Account Balance – Commissions and Swaps of all open positions

Exp.

Account Currency: USD

Currency Pair: GBPJPY

Risk: 2 % = 2/100 = 0.02

Account Balance: 1000 $

Entry Price: 156.221

Stop Loss = 500 pipette (points)

Exchange Rate (Base Currency) [GBPUSD]: 1.36820

Contract Size: 100000

Digits: 0.001





Position Size = 0.04567 Lot = 4567 units





if you have any question feel free and ask me.



