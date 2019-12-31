Auto Trailing Stop By TP Percent with Profit Lock

Lock in your profits and "let your winners run" past your 100% take profit target with this EA.

This Expert Advisor automatically adjusts your Stop Loss based on up to 4 user-defined Take Profit Target Percentages, locking in your profit. If price pushes past your 100% take profit target, the EA will automatically trail the price by user-defined pips, so you won't miss that runaway train again.

EA Features

The EA can be used on multiple, multi-direction trades on the same asset by attaching itself to specific trades based on order/ticket number. (Just attach the EA to a new chart for each trade and input the correct order number).

Stop Loss automatically adjusts to previous take profit target

Stop Loss activates Trailing By Points feature to lock in extra profits on trades that go past your initial 100% take profit target

How this EA works (do this after executing a trade):

1. User defines an initial take profit target and initial stop loss in points (Note: You must use POINTS, NOT PIPS here).

2. User defines 4 take profit percent targets.

For example:

TP1 = 25% (of total initial take profit target)

TP2 = 50% (of total initial take profit target)

TP3 = 75% (of total initial take profit target)

TP4 = 100% (of total initial take profit target)



3. User defines the Stop Loss percent steps.



For example:



When TP1 (25%) is hit, SL adjusted to 12.5% (of total initial take profit target).

When TP2 (50%) is hit, SL is adjusted to 25% (of total initial take profit target).

When TP3 (75%) is hit, SL is adjusted to 50% (of total initial take profit target).

When TP4 (100% is hit, SL is adjusted to 85% (of total initial take profit target)

*** When TP4 (100%) is hit, the "Trail By Points" feature is also activated, following the trade indefinitely by user-defined points.***



This EA will allow you to lock in your profits while also allowing you to capitalize on trades that push way past your original target!





EA Input Parameters



