Open sell and limit mt4

The script opens 5 sell orders with 1 stop loss and 5 different take profits. And places 4 limit orders (sell).

The following parameters are set by default:

Stop loss for all open orders - 120 pips

Take profit for 1 order (lot 0.1) - 30 pips

take profit for other 4 orders (lot 0.04) - 50, 90, 140, 200 pips.





Stop loss for limit orders is 135-140 pips from the current price (at the time of placing orders).

The distance of each limit order is 20 pips.

Lot size with micro-martingale - 0.04, 0.05, 0.06, 0.08.





For limit orders, auto-deletion is set after 2 days.

You can use this advisor to support open positions https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56277





You can order a script with your own parameters or with a window for setting parameters before starting.

Personally, I find it convenient to run a script without a parameter confirmation window.





Script version for MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56293



