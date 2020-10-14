Open buy and limit mt4

The script opens 5 orders (buy) with 1 stop loss and 5 different take profits. And places 4 limit orders (buy).
The following parameters are set by default:
Stop loss for all open orders - 120 pips
Take profit for 1 order (lot 0.1) - 30 pips
take profit for other 4 orders (lot 0.04) - 50, 90, 140, 200 pips.

Stop loss for limit orders is 135-140 pips from the current price (at the time of placing orders).
The distance of each limit order is 20 pips.
Lot size with micro-martingale - 0.04, 0.05, 0.06, 0.08.

For limit orders, auto-deletion is set after 2 days.
You can use this advisor to support open positions https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56277

You can order a script with your own parameters or with a window for setting parameters before starting.
Personally, I find it convenient to run a script without a parameter confirmation window.

Script version for MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56297
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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