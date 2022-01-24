Bollinger Bands RSI EA

This strategy uses a slower RSI with period 14 to sell when the RSI increases over the value of 55 (or to buy when the value falls below 45), with the classic Bollinger Bands strategy to sell when the price is above the upper Bollinger Band and falls below it (and to buy when the price is below the lower band and rises above it).

This strategy only triggers when both the RSI and the Bollinger Bands indicators are at the same time in the described overbought or oversold condition. In addition there are color alerts which can be deactivated.