Moving average alert plus is an advance moving average alert that will easily monitor the price action based on set moving averages to multiple open charts.

Objective: To monitor multiple open charts and notify traders conveniently in a single display panel when using the moving averages to enter/exit a trade.

Features:

Monitor price action in two timeframes at the same time

Supports simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted moving averages

Trigger an alert based on candle size (full/body length)

Candle length will be calculated based on Average Daily Range divided by X

Alerts when price touched/closed above/below the moving average

Play sound on alert if enabled

Select your own alert sound

Send alerts to mobile MT4/Email

Adjust the panel position

Monitor up to 30 open charts

Instructions: Add the cloud eyes indicator on each chart Use the same settings on each chart Enable the sound only in one of the charts

Note: When opening MT4, all open charts may not load completely into the panel. Initially change the timeframe to update the panel.

Display panel legend: Green color - Bullish closed above the MA

Red color - Bearish closed below the MA

Orange color w/ Green font - Bullish touched the MA

Orange color w/ Red font - Bearish touched the MA



