Fibonacci Entries
- Utilities
- Christianiel Robles Faustino
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 7 September 2024
Objective: To automatically show the Fibonacci entries from last candle.
Inputs:
1. Show/Hide the Fibonacci entries
2. Set where the Fibonacci will draw, 0 = current, 1 = last bar … (Default = 1)
3. Set the Fibonacci color
4. Set the line style
5. Set the minimum candle size automatically/manually in which the fib levels will appear
6. Set the candle size based on ADR/X
Fibonacci levels: 23.6, 38.2, 50
