Horizontal Line or Level Alert

5
This is a Indicator that Alert if price closed above/below/touched the line.

Features/Settings:

  • Timeframe supported: 1m, 5m 15m, 30m, 1H, 4H, 1D, 1WK, 1Mo
  • Works on all currency pairs.
  • Candle Size in Pips: Alert based on Candle Full length or Candle Body
  • Select Line style/width/color
  • Alert type: Popup, Send to Mobile MT4, Email
  • Input notes on alert
  • Add multiple line alerts in a single chart
Refer to screenshot:

1 - Time Frame
2 - Long/Short Position
3 - Get the highest open/closed price of last x candles
4 - Line Color
5 - Line width
6 - Line style
7 - Line Name on chart
8 - Full/Body length of candle
9 - Candle size based on #7 to trigger an alert
10 - Type of Alerts
11 - Push alert to mobile MT4 based on #9
12 - Push alert to email based on #9
13 - Alert notes


FREE Tools:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60301  - Order Management Script

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77073  - Fibonacci Entries

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77072  - ADR Pips Meter

Strategies:
ForexGearPro – Forex Trading Strategy



Reviews 1
Karl5446
163
Karl5446 2022.03.22 22:13 
 

This is absolutely a must have tool in your trading arsenal. Most importantly, you can attach it to a lower time-frame chart and have it alert you on a higher time-frame interval. I use an upper and a lower line and if price goes beyond the two levels it will alert you when the bar closes (optional). Great work Christianiel

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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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=============================== FULL VERSION ==================================== BTMM TRADING MANAGER Objective: Trading Manager EA Robot helps manage your multiple orders specially with BTMM Strategy with proper risk reward ratio. It will lessen your time to monitor your multiple trades from time to time. Trade hassle free using this tool. Important Notes: - Auto Trade will automatically send order if shift candle closed above/below the moving average. (Optional) Features: - Move stop loss aut
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Moving average alert plus  is an advance moving average alert that   will easily monitor the price action based on set moving averages to multiple open charts.  Objective:   To monitor multiple open charts and notify traders conveniently in a single display panel when using the moving averages to enter/exit a trade. Features: Monitor price action in two timeframes at the same time Supports simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted moving averages Trigger an alert based on candle size (full/
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Karl5446
163
Karl5446 2022.03.22 22:13 
 

This is absolutely a must have tool in your trading arsenal. Most importantly, you can attach it to a lower time-frame chart and have it alert you on a higher time-frame interval. I use an upper and a lower line and if price goes beyond the two levels it will alert you when the bar closes (optional). Great work Christianiel

Christianiel Robles Faustino
4191
Reply from developer Christianiel Robles Faustino 2026.05.16 04:22
Thank you so much for the feedback! 🙌
I’m really glad the multi-timeframe alert feature is helping your trading workflow.
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