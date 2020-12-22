Horizontal Line or Level Alert
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 22 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Features/Settings:
- Timeframe supported: 1m, 5m 15m, 30m, 1H, 4H, 1D, 1WK, 1Mo
- Works on all currency pairs.
- Candle Size in Pips: Alert based on Candle Full length or Candle Body
- Select Line style/width/color
- Alert type: Popup, Send to Mobile MT4, Email
- Input notes on alert
- Add multiple line alerts in a single chart
FREE Tools:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60301 - Order Management Script
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77073 - Fibonacci Entries
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77072 - ADR Pips MeterStrategies:
ForexGearPro – Forex Trading Strategy
This is absolutely a must have tool in your trading arsenal. Most importantly, you can attach it to a lower time-frame chart and have it alert you on a higher time-frame interval. I use an upper and a lower line and if price goes beyond the two levels it will alert you when the bar closes (optional). Great work Christianiel