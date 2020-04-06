Forex gump ea H1 is an automatic robot for trading on the H1 timeframe. Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD. This robot constantly analyzes the price movement in the market and trades in a fully automatic mode. It performs the following functions: it analyzes the direction of the market, calculates the lot size for opening a trade, automatically opens trades, sets StopLoss and TakeProfit optimal for maximum effect, modifies trades, closes trades. The robot has physical stops that insure each trade, as well as virtual stops for quick response.









The algorithm of the Forex Gump ea H1 robot:

the robot analyzes the market using 24 indicators. Then the robot analyzes the market by Fibonacci levels. After that, the robot analyzes the market using Elliot Waves.

then the robot calculates the optimal lot size for a potential deal.

if there is a good signal on the market to open a deal, the robot automatically opens a deal and sets StopLoss and TakeProfit to it.

if the deal starts to make a profit, the robot closes it.

Only one trade can be opened at a time.

Benefits of Forex Gump ea H1 Robot:

The robot insures every open trade with StopLoss and TakeProfit.

the robot opens trades with optimal lot sizes so as not to risk all the trader's money.

the robot analyzes the market using 24 indicators, which will be very difficult to do on your own in manual mode.

the robot professionally analyzes the market using Fibonacci levels and Elliot waves.

the robot does NOT use martingale and grid.

the robot does not require additional settings files. It is already fully configured for trading.

Forex robot settings Gump ea H1: