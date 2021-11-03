GM Dawn
- Experts
- Tran Duc Anh
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 8 December 2022
- Activations: 5
GM Dawn is only sold on MQL5. If you are purchasing it somewhere else, it is fake, it won't work like the real thing, and you won't get any support as well.
SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO
- If you rent GM Dawn for $250 you will get 1 free EA (Unlimited)
-
ONLY 10 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $ 250! After that, the price will be raised to $499.
Hi my friends,
GM Dawn: is a fully optimized EA easy to use for everyone. GM Dawn is very reliable:
- No Grid,
- No Martingale,
- Smart: stop loss and take profit
- Works with all forex pairs: but I recommend pairs with good liquidity.
Note that:
1. EA / Robot is just a support tool, the holy grail only appears when you know enough.
2. After purchasing the EA please contact me for installation assistance.
EA recomendado, lo mejor que he visto hasta ahora.