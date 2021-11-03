GM Dawn

GM Dawn is only sold on MQL5. If you are purchasing it somewhere else, it is  fake, it won't work like the real thing, and you won't get any support as well.


SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO

  • If you rent GM Dawn for $250 you will get 1 free EA (Unlimited)

  • ONLY 10 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $ 250! After that, the price will be raised to $499.


Hi my friends,


GM Dawn: is a fully optimized EA easy to use for everyone. GM Dawn is very reliable:

- No Grid,

- No Martingale,

- Smart: stop loss and take profit

- Works with all forex pairs: but I recommend pairs with good liquidity.



Brokers and trading account types: all brokers and account types in your favor (with time zone in US)

NDD broker is an advantage

Simple installation:
- Just attach to the chart you want the GM Dawn to work on,
- Just adjust the lot number accordingly, risk setting hint:
+ Low Risk 250usd / 28 currency pairs -> Auto Lot = 0.5
+ Average risk 200usd / 28 currency pairs -> Auto Lot = 1
+ High risk 200usd / 28 currency pairs -> Auto lot = 2

Here is my signal
- installed with low risk: Live 

Note that:

1. EA / Robot is just a support tool, the holy grail only appears when you know enough.

2. After purchasing the EA please contact me for installation assistance.

Thank you,


Reviews 2
EmprendesinExcusas
63
EmprendesinExcusas 2021.12.08 01:28 
 

EA recomendado, lo mejor que he visto hasta ahora.

EmprendesinExcusas
63
EmprendesinExcusas 2021.12.08 01:28 
 

EA recomendado, lo mejor que he visto hasta ahora.

Tran Duc Anh
1965
Reply from developer Tran Duc Anh 2021.12.08 03:22
Thank you very much,
Your contribution is my motivation
Alibaba
19
Alibaba 2021.11.08 09:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tran Duc Anh
1965
Reply from developer Tran Duc Anh 2021.11.11 02:01
Thank You,
Reply to review