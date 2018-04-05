Welcome to the pinnacle of automated trading excellence! When you acquire our expert advisor(Spider Venom 🕷️), you're not just purchasing a product—you're gaining access to a dedicated support team committed to your success we decided to sell only 9 Items of this kind as our company policy. Our round-the-clock ⏰, 24/7 support ensures that you're never alone on your trading journey. Whether you have questions, need troubleshooting, or seek optimization for your specific broker, our team is here to provide personalized assistance.

Embark on a journey of unparalleled success with our trading robot, which has been crowned the champion in numerous prestigious competitions 🥇, including the esteemed MQL5 Market. This year marks a milestone in our journey, as we've surpassed all expectations to emerge as the undisputed best trading robot on the market.

Our expert advisor excels across a multitude of currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, and even gold. With a proven track record spanning 14 years, our EA boasts a remarkable drawdown of just 34%, showcasing its unparalleled stability and reliability 🔥.

Join the ranks of satisfied traders who have experienced unprecedented success with our cutting-edge technology 🚀 🚀 🚀. Don't settle for mediocrity—elevate your trading to new heights with our top-tier expert advisor. Contact us today to unlock the full potential of your trading endeavors.

Spider Venom EA 🕷️ uses a unique strategy of strong trend movement by analysing the market with a winning rate of 92%.

Available Items: 5/9 sold Items: 4/9 Price of $ 199 valid till April 20, then the price will go up to $1600

For 24/7 support for customers: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nkundinezayves

We don't sell live signals, as some users tend to buy them or copy them instead of purchasing our EAs,That's why customers who buy our EA have full rights to resell the live signals to earn extra income.

Breakeven-->> One month



Advantages:

We not use martingale 🚫

Doesn't use artificial intelligence 🤖

We don't use the neural net 🖥️

Large take profit level 💰

Protecting positions with a stop-loss ❤️‍🔥

Recommendations:

Currency Pair: EUR/USD GBP/USD GOLD BTC

Timeframe: Any of choice

Minimum Deposit: $100 USD

Account Type: Hedging

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

Specifications:

News filter to avoid unfavourable trades

Blocking trade during the holidays and news that may affect trades(code)

Drawdown limiter(code)















































































































































































































