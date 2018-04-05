Spider Venom

Welcome to the pinnacle of automated trading excellence! When you acquire our expert advisor(Spider Venom 🕷️), you're not just purchasing a product—you're gaining access to a dedicated support team committed to your success we decided to sell only 9 Items of this kind as our company policy. Our round-the-clock , 24/7 support ensures that you're never alone on your trading journey. Whether you have questions, need troubleshooting, or seek optimization for your specific broker, our team is here to provide personalized assistance.

Embark on a journey of unparalleled success with our trading robot, which has been crowned the champion in numerous prestigious competitions 🥇, including the esteemed MQL5 Market. This year marks a milestone in our journey, as we've surpassed all expectations to emerge as the undisputed best trading robot on the market.

Our expert advisor excels across a multitude of currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, and even gold. With a proven track record spanning 14 years, our EA boasts a remarkable drawdown of just 34%, showcasing its unparalleled stability and reliability 🔥.

Join the ranks of satisfied traders who have experienced unprecedented success with our cutting-edge technology 🚀 🚀 🚀. Don't settle for mediocrity—elevate your trading to new heights with our top-tier expert advisor. Contact us today to unlock the full potential of your trading endeavors.

Spider Venom EA 🕷️  uses a unique strategy of strong trend movement by analysing the market with a winning rate of 92%.

Available Items: 5/9

sold Items: 4/9

Price of $ 199 valid till April 20, then the price will go up to $1600  

For 24/7 support for customers: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nkundinezayves

We don't sell live signals, as some users tend to buy them or copy them instead of purchasing our EAs,That's why customers who buy our EA have full rights to resell the live signals to earn extra income.

Breakeven-->> One month

Advantages:

  • We not use martingale  🚫
  • Doesn't use artificial intelligence  🤖
  • We don't use the neural net 🖥️
  • Large take profit level 💰
  • Protecting positions with a stop-loss ❤️‍🔥

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair:
    1. EUR/USD
    2. GBP/USD
    3. GOLD
    4. BTC
  • Timeframe: Any of choice
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 USD
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

Specifications:

  • News filter to avoid unfavourable trades
  • Blocking trade during the holidays and news that may affect trades(code)
  • Drawdown limiter(code)





















































Recommended products
Veloce Engine
Yudhia Asta Kurniamoe
Experts
Veloce Engine MT5 Veloce Engine is a high-frequency, fully automated trading system engineered specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Utilizing an advanced dual-grid breakout architecture, it deploys a sophisticated basket of pending orders designed to capture fast, impulsive market expansions while cutting out low-volatility noise. Equipped with a dynamic lot-allocation mechanism and an equity protection shield, Veloce Engine balances aggressive profit-taking with institutional-grade risk
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Prime X
Husain A M A Alasfour
Experts
Three powerful versions. Choose the mode that fits your trading style — Standard, Hero, or Attack — all included after a single purchase. Prime X is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . It combines multi-indicator technical analysis with a structured risk management framework. How It Works Prime X uses a signal scoring engine that requires a minimum of 4 out of 5 technical indicators to confirm simultaneously before o
Quantix Core G33 EA
Anton Vizzhachii
3.6 (5)
Experts
Quantix Core — Next-Generation Algorithmic System for XAUUSD Quantix Core is a high-tech trading ecosystem developed specifically for metals. At the heart of the system is a unique five-core architecture that combines applied mathematics, neural filtration, and classical statistical analysis. It is a tool for professionals seeking mathematical stability in high market volatility. Transparency and Trading Reality Quantix Core is designed for long-term capital management. We fundamentally do not h
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Experts
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
MT5 opnMAX Kronos
Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
Experts
opnMAX Kronos: Expert Advisor Overview opnMAX Kronos is a high-precision, time-optimized execution algorithm engineered specifically for the dynamic volatility of global indices, most notably the SPX500 . Designed for traders who demand professional-grade risk management and open-ended momentum capture, Kronos operates by mathematically measuring daily volatility across the distinct volume cycles of the Asia, London, and New York sessions. By running a dual-engine logic system, the EA identifies
GhostSinobi
Muhammad Sadli
Experts
GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
BollsUA
Pavlo Andrash
5 (1)
Experts
The expert uses artificial locking strategy. The Expert Advisor opens new positions according to a trend with martingale elements using the Bollinger Bands indicator. Buying occurs when the candlestick crosses the upper line of the indicator, sale occurs when the candlestick crosses the lower line of the indicator. If the trend goes against us, we open artifical locking trades. The EA has the ability to send telegram notifications in case of a drawdown. Risk warning The expert trades on the mar
NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO 1. Overview NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the GOLD (XAUUSD) market. It analyzes market structure, trend direction, and volatility conditions to execute trades based on predefined rules. The system combines multiple condition-based logics to adapt to different market situations. 2. How It Works The EA operates using the following process: Market trend and structure analysis Volatility-based entry condition validatio
Copy trading EA
Dimitar Shuytsov
Experts
# DS_Copy_EA - User Description DS_Copy_EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that copies trades between MT5 terminals running on the same machine. One EA instance acts as a **Provider** (signal source) and another acts as a **Receiver** (copier). The mode is selected in the EA settings. **How it works:** 1. The **Provider** publishes its open positions internally every 500ms 2. The **Receiver** reads every 1 second, detects new/changed/closed positions, and mirrors them on its own account 3. I
Robot King Gold Auto Trade Xauusd Raw Grid Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
Robot King Gold Auto Trade XAUUSD RAW Grid Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe , optimized for RAW / low-spread accounts and hedging mode . Live Monitoring / Signal (Optional) You can monitor a live performance page here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352656 (Monitoring only. Using this EA does not require subscribing to the Signal.) It combines a MA-triggered basket entry with a controlled grid (multi-position) recovery and basket exit
Maximas e Minimas
Lucas Ricardo Almeida Muniz
Experts
LUCRAM EA 2.01 — Configurable Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 LUCRAM EA is an automated trading robot developed for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to create different trading configurations by combining high-and-low strategies, moving averages, technical indicators, market filters, and customizable exit rules. The robot can open buy positions, sell positions, or trade in both directions. It is suitable for testing Day Trading and Swing Trading strategies across different financial instruments an
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Touchputa EA MT5
Somchanh Sayasithsena
Experts
Touchputa EA MT5 – Smart Auto Buy System This Expert Advisor is based on a proprietary trading model developed and refined through real market execution. The system is designed to operate under live conditions with a focus on consistency, stability, and controlled risk exposure. MQL5 Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366491 Core Advantages : • BUY-only system — avoids unnecessary counter-trend exposure • Adaptive entry logic based on real-time market structure • Built-in dynamic t
SwiftCap Grid EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
SwiftCap Grid EA is a professionally designed mean reversion grid Expert Advisor focused on stability and consistent performance over time. The strategy has been actively used on personal trading accounts since 2023 without any further optimization, demonstrating its robustness across different market conditions and regimes. Unlike over-optimized grid systems, SwiftCap Grid EA relies on conservative trade management, small take-profits, and multi-symbol diversification to reduce exposure and smo
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Dragon Hedge
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Multicurrency Expert Advisor works on the basis of determining several candlestick patterns, which should simultaneously form on several trading instruments. Please test the Expert Advisor with 100% quality of quotes! Built-in hedging system allows you to increase the stability of the work, reduces the drawdown and greatly increases the probability of reaching the take profit, specified in the settings of the expert. Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84876 Check that all
QV Unlock MT5
Maksim Molodkin
Experts
QV Unlock — Manager and tool for restoring blocked/hedged positions (MT5) Are you stuck in a lock? Two opposing positions are frozen at a loss, and now you're looking at the chart, wondering what the net profit is, how big the break-even is, and when the next drawdown should be suspended. QV Unlock is a management tool for just such a situation. It uses any existing symbol lock — orders from your own advisor, another advisor, or manual trades — to show you the full picture on one panel and (if
Harmony Pro EA
Ralph Joem Ubaldo
Experts
Harmony EA — Trend-Following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Harmony is a disciplined trend-following Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. It was built on a single principle: quality over quantity. Rather than forcing trades every day, Harmony waits for strong, confirmed breakouts and lets each position run to a fixed target. This is not a martingale, grid, or hedging system. There is no averaging down, no recovery multiplier, and no hidden risk. Every trade uses a fixed sto
Vanguard Argentum Dynamics 12
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Vanguard Argentum Dynamics - Battalion 12 (XAGUSD / Silver) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters.
Hypnos MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders,   Hypnos is a sophisticated scalper designed for the semi-night market, after a deep analysis prior to its internal functions, it manages to detect unique opportunities, cared for by a system with price control and news control. It should be noted that the analysis is strongly optimized to handle night trading at its best for slippage and spreads. 4 important factors Low Liquidity: During market closure, liquidity usually decreases significantly. Fewer participants in the market
Gold Ghost Griders EA
Philipp Kuehni
Experts
2-reihiger Hybrid-Grid-EA mit Ghost Scalper und Brokerside Breakout, automatischem und manuellem Panelboard, 2 x TSL, TP und SL, Spread-Schutz und vielem mehr… Er wurde für den Handel mit Metallen und Energie entwickelt, kann aber auch für andere Assets verwendet werden, sofern Ihr Broker dies zulässt. Ein Muss für jeden Trader. Testen Sie Ihre EA-Einstellungen mit dem Strategietester und/oder einem Demokonto, bevor Sie ihn auf Ihrem Live-Konto einsetzen! Wenn Sie die Demo-Datei herunterladen,
AverageHedge Master
Lane M
Experts
SBR Canvas — Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview SBR Canvas is a comprehensive, fully visual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It combines automated trade execution with an advanced drag-and-drop control panel built directly onto the chart canvas, giving traders real-time control over every aspect of their trading strategy without leaving the chart. Advice for all trader using this Expert Advisor - Safest amount to use this $5000 - $10000 as a starting point. Core Trading Engine Direc
Cheap and good
Reza Rahmad
Experts
First Buyer 1000$ Next Buyer Will Be 2000$ and will be higher EXPERT ADVISOR: SMART CHEAP AND GOOD 2026   Turn $5 into $65,000 - The Ultimate Low-Cost, High-Return Trading Bot! This is a budget-friendly Expert Advisor, but do not let the low price fool you. If an inexpensive application has the power to turn a mere $5 into $65,000, you are incredibly lucky to have your hands on this system. WHY YOU NEED THIS EXPERT ADVISOR TODAY: 1. Massive ROI Potential from Micro Accounts   You do not need hu
Aurum Vanguard EA
Phami Nhat Anh
Experts
NEURAL GOLD EDGE: The AI-Powered Revolution in XAUUSD Scalping NEURAL GOLD EDGE represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, this Expert Advisor combines advanced neural network logic with price action analysis to exploit market volatility like never before. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEURAL GOLD EDGE analyzes market structure in real-time, executing trades with surgical precision. The result is
DCAMachineBasicEditon
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
DCA_Machine Basic Edition Overview DCA_Machine Basic is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) developed through extensive research, optimization, and historical testing across multiple Forex broker servers and market conditions. The trading model has been carefully refined to focus only on the most stable and reliable currency pairs that have demonstrated strong consistency in both backtesting and live trading environments. The objective is to provide a balanced approach between profitabil
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review