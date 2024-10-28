Special offer is available at 99$

Only 3 copy left at this price



Introducing the Quantum Quotient for Traders and PropFirms aspirants. This automated trading system implements a strategy without MARTINGALE and GRID tactics, meticulously constructed using proprietary technical and fundamental indicators. These methodologies have undergone rigorous testing and refinement for over a year.



The Quantum Quotient strategy encompasses four key steps:

1. Supply and Demand Analysis: Initially, the system computes supply and demand levels to pinpoint precise entry and exit positions in the market.

2. Liquidity Utilization: Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the system evaluates liquidity absorption for the trading pair, optimizing trade execution and minimizing slippage.

3. Daily Performance Evaluation: This strategy integrates a thorough assessment of the daily relative performance of the trading pair, ensuring adaptive responses to evolving market conditions.

4. Real-Time News Impact Analysis: The system dynamically evaluates the impact of breaking news related to the trading pair on the current day, enabling a responsive trading approach.



The analysis of this trading system is based on custom-designed indicators, developed through manual back-testing and forward-testing over the past year, complemented by over five years of expertise in creating expert advisors.





PLEASE NOTE: Upon purchasing the product, kindly send a private message to receive complete information. For insights into my trading strategy concept and successful completion of FTMO challenges using this strategy, refer to my [blog posts].

PropFirm options available

Low drawdown strategy

No application of Grid or Martingale techniques

Standard TP/SL ratio

Capital risk management

Default Optimized Settings

A comprehensive FOREX system managing all aspects of automated trading

How do I get more information about the EA?

Support channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fusion_forex_insights

Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116781 Inputs description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759612

