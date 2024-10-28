Quantum Quotient

5
Special offer is available at 99$
  Only 3 copy left at this price

Introducing the Quantum Quotient for Traders and PropFirms aspirants. This automated trading system implements a strategy without MARTINGALE and GRID tactics, meticulously constructed using proprietary technical and fundamental indicators. These methodologies have undergone rigorous testing and refinement for over a year.

The Quantum Quotient strategy encompasses four key steps:

1. Supply and Demand Analysis: Initially, the system computes supply and demand levels to pinpoint precise entry and exit positions in the market.

2. Liquidity Utilization: Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the system evaluates liquidity absorption for the trading pair, optimizing trade execution and minimizing slippage.

3. Daily Performance Evaluation: This strategy integrates a thorough assessment of the daily relative performance of the trading pair, ensuring adaptive responses to evolving market conditions.

4. Real-Time News Impact Analysis: The system dynamically evaluates the impact of breaking news related to the trading pair on the current day, enabling a responsive trading approach.

The analysis of this trading system is based on custom-designed indicators, developed through manual back-testing and forward-testing over the past year, complemented by over five years of expertise in creating expert advisors.

PLEASE NOTE: Upon purchasing the product, kindly send a private message to receive complete information.

For insights into my trading strategy concept and successful completion of FTMO challenges using this strategy, refer to my [blog posts].

    Key features of the Expert Advisor (EA):
    •  PropFirm options available
    •  Low drawdown strategy
    •  No application of Grid or Martingale techniques
    •  Standard TP/SL ratio
    •  Capital risk management
    •  Default Optimized Settings
    •  A comprehensive FOREX system managing all aspects of automated trading

    How do I get more information about the EA?

    Support channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fusion_forex_insights 

    Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116781

    Inputs description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759612

    Recommendations:
    •  Currency pair: Multi-currency - Simply attach the EA to the GBPNZD chart
    •  Timeframe: M30
    •  Minimum deposit: $1000
    •  Account type: ECN, Raw, or accounts with low spreads.
    •  Suitable brokers: Standard brokers and PropFirms
    •  IMPORTANT: Thoroughly read the documentation!
    •  Account type: Hedge
    Reviews 4
    Sergey Porphiryev
    1947
    Sergey Porphiryev 2025.09.09 19:35 
     

    It works and profitable (I use it with martingale sets)

    John Bacelar
    169
    John Bacelar 2025.04.04 22:15 
     

    I PURCHASED THE PRODUCT AND THE AUTHOR WAS VERY POLITE AND ANSWERED MY QUESTIONS AND WAS VERY HELPFUL. I AM DOING THE TEST ON A DEMO ACCOUNT. SO FAR IT IS GOING VERY WELL. I HOPE IT CONTINUES LIKE THIS. I WILL UPDATE WHEN I HAVE IT ON A REAL ACCOUNT.

    Daniele Camerano Spelta Rapini
    371
    Daniele Camerano Spelta Rapini 2024.12.07 09:51 
     

    I am happy to leave this review first. EA has a very unique logic of working and needs to be understood before trading in real. I suggest testing the performance on multiple brokers. Thanks.

    Reply to review