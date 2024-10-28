Quantum Quotient
- Experts
- Mohammadmahdi Sanei
- Version: 4.46
- Updated: 21 December 2025
Introducing the Quantum Quotient for Traders and PropFirms aspirants. This automated trading system implements a strategy without MARTINGALE and GRID tactics, meticulously constructed using proprietary technical and fundamental indicators. These methodologies have undergone rigorous testing and refinement for over a year.
The Quantum Quotient strategy encompasses four key steps:
1. Supply and Demand Analysis: Initially, the system computes supply and demand levels to pinpoint precise entry and exit positions in the market.
2. Liquidity Utilization: Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the system evaluates liquidity absorption for the trading pair, optimizing trade execution and minimizing slippage.
3. Daily Performance Evaluation: This strategy integrates a thorough assessment of the daily relative performance of the trading pair, ensuring adaptive responses to evolving market conditions.
4. Real-Time News Impact Analysis: The system dynamically evaluates the impact of breaking news related to the trading pair on the current day, enabling a responsive trading approach.
The analysis of this trading system is based on custom-designed indicators, developed through manual back-testing and forward-testing over the past year, complemented by over five years of expertise in creating expert advisors.
PLEASE NOTE: Upon purchasing the product, kindly send a private message to receive complete information.
For insights into my trading strategy concept and successful completion of FTMO challenges using this strategy, refer to my [blog posts].
- PropFirm options available
- Low drawdown strategy
- No application of Grid or Martingale techniques
- Standard TP/SL ratio
- Capital risk management
- Default Optimized Settings
- A comprehensive FOREX system managing all aspects of automated trading
How do I get more information about the EA?
Support channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fusion_forex_insights
Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116781
Inputs description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759612
- Currency pair: Multi-currency - Simply attach the EA to the GBPNZD chart
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum deposit: $1000
- Account type: ECN, Raw, or accounts with low spreads.
- Suitable brokers: Standard brokers and PropFirms
- IMPORTANT: Thoroughly read the documentation!
- Account type: Hedge
It works and profitable (I use it with martingale sets)