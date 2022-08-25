Waterstrider CashRegister

Waterstrider Cash Register

A High Risk trade with Martingale grid

The trend is based on the h1 chart, and scalping in m1-m15 chart.

Pair EURJPY, USDJPY, AUDUSD

8 position will open if against the position, and when the 8 position reach, a hedge position will open to increase the equity balance with small tp and re entry every 10% DD. after that the ea will calculate the open position and the hedge position and will close all in profits.

No guarante for profit, you can try this with your own risk.

Thanks