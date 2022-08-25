Waterstrider CashRegister

Waterstrider Cash Register

A High Risk trade with Martingale grid

The trend is based on the h1 chart, and scalping in m1-m15 chart.

Pair EURJPY, USDJPY, AUDUSD

8 position  will open if against the position, and when the 8 position reach, a hedge position will open to increase the equity balance with small tp and re entry every 10% DD. after that the ea will calculate the open position and the hedge position and will close all in profits.

No guarante for profit, you can try this with your own risk.

Thanks


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Waterstrider FTMO
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This EA and setting are designed for you who want to pass FTMO Challenge or MFF challenge. best designed for major pair like eurusd,usdjpy,audusd or usdcad. time frame m15-h1. On the backtest I test with 10.000 balance with lot 0.04 and result as seen on attached screenshot. On The FTMO demo I test with 50.000 balance with starting 0.5 lot on USDCAD  TFM15 and risk 4%. All you need is calculate the risk and reward and lotsize. we not guarantee to be the same result on the future because of m
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This EA designed to pass propfirm challenge specially for FTMO with swing account. This EA use max 3 trades, and max 2 entry in 1 day (will open the next day if still in negative balance). use with XAUUSD timeframe M1. Adjust balance for your own need, normally lotsize 0.1 for $10.000 account. Please use with your own risk, I dont guarantee for the loss of your account.
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