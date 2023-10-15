Stance News Expert

Stance News EA is a fundamental expert advisor that automatically trades news events, the expert can trade from Monday-Friday and you can set it to trade high impact news, if you rent a vps you can set it at the beginning of the week then it will automatically trade until Friday . Due to the fact that the market watch time varies depending on the broker/prop firm you are using, so if your real standard time is different from the market watch time, then you have to adjust your standard time to the market watch time so that whenever there's a news event then the EA can automatically trade that event precisely on time eg. whenever there's an news event that's going to take place at 04:00 on a Tuesday, but then your current standard time is 13:00 on a Monday, also on that very same time your current market watch time is 14:00, this means the market watch is forward by 1 hour thus you going to set the time as 05:00 instead of 04:00. 


Timeframe

   The EA works on small timeframes because news events mostly happen for a short period of time.

  • M1
  • M5


Backtesting

Unlike other EA's, Stance News Expert cannot be backtested in straight consecutive days, weeks, months and years. The reason behind this is that, high impact news affect the market of a certain symbol/currency at a certain period of time within a specific day, thus they do not affect the market of a certain symbol/currency everyday at specific time consecutively.

However, when backtesting you can only set for a specific date and time of the event. For instance, NFP which affects the US index mostly every first Friday of each month. For clarity, you can check these websites below for backtesting and setting the EA.

  • fxstreet.com
  • investing.com
  • dailyfx.com


Symbols To Set For This EA

  • EURUSD
  • AUDCAD
  • EURAUD
  • GBPJPY
  • CHFJPY
  • EURNZD
  • GBPUSD 
  • EURGBP
  • GBPAUD 
  • NZDCAD
  • NZDJPY

High Impact News To Set For This EA

  • Consumer Price Index
  • Interest Rate Decision
  • Harmonized Index Of Consumer Prices
  • Unemployment Rate 
  • Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)
  • ECB Rate

Price

The EA is $500 for at least 10 copies, thereafter the EA will get back to its original price of $7000. 
























































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    4.77 (128)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
    The Gold Phantom
    Profalgo Limited
    4.7 (44)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
    HFT Spike EA
    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Experts
    [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
    Gold Trade Pro MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.33 (39)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
    ToTheMoon MT5
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (6)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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