Stance News EA is a fundamental expert advisor that automatically trades news events, the expert can trade from Monday-Friday and you can set it to trade high impact news, if you rent a vps you can set it at the beginning of the week then it will automatically trade until Friday . Due to the fact that the market watch time varies depending on the broker/prop firm you are using, so if your real standard time is different from the market watch time, then you have to adjust your standard time to the market watch time so that whenever there's a news event then the EA can automatically trade that event precisely on time eg. whenever there's an news event that's going to take place at 04:00 on a Tuesday, but then your current standard time is 13:00 on a Monday, also on that very same time your current market watch time is 14:00, this means the market watch is forward by 1 hour thus you going to set the time as 05:00 instead of 04:00.





Timeframe

The EA works on small timeframes because news events mostly happen for a short period of time.

M1

M5





Backtesting

Unlike other EA's, Stance News Expert cannot be backtested in straight consecutive days, weeks, months and years. The reason behind this is that, high impact news affect the market of a certain symbol/currency at a certain period of time within a specific day, thus they do not affect the market of a certain symbol/currency everyday at specific time consecutively.

However, when backtesting you can only set for a specific date and time of the event. For instance, NFP which affects the US index mostly every first Friday of each month. For clarity, you can check these websites below for backtesting and setting the EA.

fxstreet.com

investing.com

dailyfx.com





Symbols To Set For This EA

EURUSD

AUDCAD

EURAUD

GBPJPY

CHFJPY

EURNZD

GBPUSD

EURGBP

GBPAUD

NZDCAD

NZDJPY

High Impact News To Set For This EA

Consumer Price Index

Interest Rate Decision

Harmonized Index Of Consumer Prices

Unemployment Rate

Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)

ECB Rate

Price The EA is $500 for at least 10 copies, thereafter the EA will get back to its original price of $7000.



























































































































































































































