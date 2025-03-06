Zen Flow 2

2.69

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Final price: 1,700$
  • Only 2 copies left at $399. Next price will be $499
  • Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase

Welcome to ZenFlow!

ZenFlow is an advanced EA designed to adapt to changing market trends with precision and speed. It is optimized to trade the XAUUSD( or GOLD) symbol and should be run on only one chart. This EA uses a sophisticated trend-following strategy combined with a momentum-based indicator that identifies the optimal entry points while filtering out false signals. The trailing stop-loss feature helps secure profits while managing risks effectively.

Built with cutting-edge technology, this EA is particularly efficient during trending markets, ensuring high accuracy in trade execution. Its built-in risk management system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stops, all aimed at maximizing the potential of every trade while safeguarding your capital.

Features:

  • Quick and easy setup: Attach the EA to a single chart of XAUUSD( or GOLD)
  • No grid, no martingale, no high-risk strategies
  • Compatible with all brokers and prop trading firms
  • Automatically adapts to market conditions for optimal performance
  • Trailing stop-loss and take-profit features for securing gains

Backtesting:

Run the EA on XAUUSD( or GOLD) with the default settings, or customize the risk management parameters to match your preferred drawdown levels. Backtests demonstrate consistent growth and effective risk management across various market conditions.

Setup:

Simply attach the EA to XAUUSD( or GOLD) on the M15 timeframe. Set your preferred trade size and risk limits, and the EA will manage the rest automatically, handling trades efficiently.

NOTE: ZenFlow should be attached to one chart only. It trades XAUUSD(GOLD) precisely, but please avoid attaching it to multiple charts to prevent duplicate trades.

Act fast – the price will increase to $1,700 once the initial copies are sold!

Reviews 31
xuweiopas1
40
xuweiopas1 2025.04.07 10:40 
 

已购买，如何获得免费EA

barryaljudaya
19
barryaljudaya 2025.04.03 03:31 
 

AMAZING,I have tried many, many EA, you are the best without a doubt. Thank you from my heart.

Wachira Apicho
49
Wachira Apicho 2025.03.28 02:29 
 

This EA for me that I use with real account. EA works very well and smarter than other EA that I have tried. And I received sincere support service. For anyone looking for a good EA, I recommend it. EA will make profit for us continuously.

Recommended products
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirm
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
MultiNinja
carl_carl101
Experts
Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Smart GoldDigger
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
Buyers of this product also purchase
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.88 (33)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (328)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Queen has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The p
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (17)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   LMAX   Tickmill The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of succ
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.96 (26)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.08 (25)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click H
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Only 2 copies left at $599 Next price: $699 No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. F
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.67 (3)
Experts
Zenith FX – Advanced Mechanical AI System Overview Zenith FX represents the next generation of algorithmic architecture engineered for institutional-level precision on XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY . Building upon the analytical foundation introduced in Axon Shift and Vector Prime, the system integrates a reinforced neural framework capable of adapting to real-time volatility, liquidity shifts, and cross-asset correlations between metals and major currencies. It operates autonomously, interpreting p
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (27)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (4)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (8)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE SIGNAL Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for trade
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.4 (5)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time!A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. Click here -> SGear Signal to monitor the live signal. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGea
ENIX mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
Experts
Price: 404 $ -> 505$ Signal: ENIX XAUUSD Signal : ENIX USDJPY ENIX mt5 – Multi-Layer Market Adaptation + Hybrid Quantitative Engine (HQE) ENIX mt5 is a next-generation, fully automated trading system that builds on the research and experience of its predecessor while introducing a completely new hybrid approach to market analysis and trade execution. It combines quantitative logic, volatility analysis, and machine learning components into a unified system that dynamically adapts to market str
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (5)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3 (27)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
More from author
Zen Flow 2 MT4
Hamza Ashraf
2.33 (6)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Final price: 1,700$ Only 2 copies left at $399. Next price will be $499 Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Instruction Blog Link to Channel Welcome to ZenFlow! ZenFlow is an advanced EA designed to adapt to changing market trends with precision and speed. It is optimized to trade the XAUUSD( or GOLD) symbol and should be run on only one chart. This EA uses a sophisticated trend-following strategy combined with a momentum-based indicator that ide
Silver Flow MT4
Hamza Ashraf
1 (1)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Final price: 1,800$ 4/10 copies are left at $149. Next price will be $199 Get 1 EA for free (valid for 2 trading accounts) -> contact me after your purchase Instruction Blog Link to Channel Welcome to Silver Flow ! Silver Flow is a state-of-the-art EA designed to detect and capitalize on high-probability trading setups using a combination of mean reversion and volatility breakout strategies. It focuses exclusively on the XAGUSD(Silver) symbol and is intended for use on one chart
Silver Flow
Hamza Ashraf
3 (1)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: 4/10 copies are left at $149. Next price will be $199 Final price: 1,800$ Get 1 EA for free (valid for 2 trading accounts) -> contact me after your purchase Instruction Blog Link to Channel Welcome to Silver Flow ! Silver Flow is a state-of-the-art EA designed to detect and capitalize on high-probability trading setups using a combination of mean reversion and volatility breakout strategies. It focuses exclusively on the XAGUSD(Silver) symbol and is intended for use on one chart
Filter:
[Deleted] 2025.06.20 17:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:58
Hello in the new version it should be much better.
Giorgi Mgebrishvili
44
Giorgi Mgebrishvili 2025.05.28 21:25 
 

The creator is very communicative but it absolutely does not help with the quality of EA. It worked only for the first two months and backtest has no relation to real results.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:58
Have you checked the new version? Its much more stable .
Ivaylo Petrov
176
Ivaylo Petrov 2025.05.27 14:44 
 

When I bought the first version /1.24/ of this robot I was happy with the purchase. After several updates it became an absolute loser. Currently I am trading with the first version /out of 10 trades only one is a loser/. I recommend Mr. Hamza Ashraf to return the first version /ZenFlow2 1.24/ for sale - it works best. Regards- Ivaylo Petrov

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:58
hello I hear you but i promise i didn't mess up the strategy i just fixed multiple issues,im already working on an upgrade which i think will make it more stable.
Luis Corso
432
Luis Corso 2025.05.23 05:46 
 

Since I bought it in March, I've had very little satisfaction. The truth is that it hasn't given me what I expected; in fact, it's taken away more than I expected. The creator is certainly a kind person who responds very kindly, but his kindness doesn't increase the account capital. I really feel like I've thrown my money away, both the money I paid for and the money I had in my account. I have faith that in the future, they will have a much more competitive product than the one they offer now!

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:58
Hello im sorry for your bad experience,im working a lot on it to make it much better a new version is on the way and latest update is better too.
GuyNaay Story
34
GuyNaay Story 2025.05.22 05:36 
 

Why EA is not working?

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:58
Hello have you checked the latest version?
Alexey Khruzin
50
Alexey Khruzin 2025.05.15 18:22 
 

Ever since he dropped out of grad school, he's, uh, he's given me a lot of grief))))

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:58
The latest update is much better have you checked it
Влад Савостеенко
29
Влад Савостеенко 2025.05.01 10:25 
 

Этот советник меня разочаровал. Мало ли что он делает сделки 1 раз в неделю так ещё и в последние время убыточные. Он работает только в истории. Даже после выхода советника он стал намного хуже чем на тестировании в истории. Если это исправиться то буду продлевать аренду и поменяю свое мнение.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:58
hello have you checked the latest version of the EA? Its much better
Pompeo Damiani
23
Pompeo Damiani 2025.04.30 21:53 
 

Noleggiato per un mese, il software è assolutamente discordante dalla prova in backtest, tra l'altro lo sto provando sullo stesso broker dove mi dava performance altissime. Assistenza per ora non all'altezza, e neanche il software 5 giorni 0 trade, se non vedrò miglioramenti nei prossimi giorni non cambio la recensione e segnalo anche la situazione truffaldina.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:58
Hello i have been updating the ea and the latest version is much better please test that too.
Aleksandr Davydov
468
Aleksandr Davydov 2025.04.24 14:00 
 

The author promises to fix a serious bug that makes the advisor very inefficient. But there is no confirmation of this yet. If it is profitable, I will change the review to positive.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:59
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try
Brave Trader
218
Brave Trader 2025.04.22 18:49 
 

My Honest Review After 15 Days Live with Zen Flow2 EA I started my journey with Zen Flow2 EA feeling a bit skeptical, as many traders naturally are when trying a new Expert Advisor. I had seen some promising results in the strategy tester, but I needed to confirm if it could really deliver in real-time market conditions. After purchasing the EA, I began by forward-testing it on a demo account with IC Trading. The results were consistent and encouraging. Then, on April 7th, I moved the EA to a live account with the same broker—and to my surprise, the trades were identical on both the demo and the live account. I also ran a backtest for the exact same period, and once again, the trades matched perfectly. This confirmed for me that the EA behaves reliably and consistently across backtest, demo, and live trading environments. During this period, I tested different settings, particularly experimenting with the Trailing Stop Loss (TSL). After trying various setups, I found that the default settings were actually the most profitable—another sign that this EA has been well-tuned right out of the box. Beyond the EA’s performance, I was also very impressed with the developer, Hamza. The communication has been excellent—he’s helpful, open-minded, and genuinely listens to user feedback. He maintains an active Telegram group where he shares updates, answers questions, and supports his community, which is something I truly appreciate. That said, I understand that 15 days is still a relatively short period to evaluate the overall long-term performance of any EA. I’ll continue monitoring Zen Flow2 and plan to update my review and share more of my experience after a longer period of usage. For now, I can confidently say that Zen Flow2 has strong potential. It’s rare to find an EA that performs so consistently across all environments, and it’s even rarer to find a developer who stands behind their product with such integrity and support. I believe good work must be recognized and rewarded—and Hamza is one of those developers in the MQL community who truly deserves it.

__________________________________________________________________

After 15 days of live testing, I initially shared a positive review of the Zen Flow2 EA, based on consistent results across backtests, demo, and live accounts with IC Markets (IC Trading). I genuinely believed the EA had solid potential, and I appreciated the developer's communication and support during that phase.

However, I feel it's important to update my review after continued observation.

Since April 24th, the EA has not placed any trades at all, despite normal market conditions and no changes on my end. Additionally, another MQL user reached out to me privately after reading my original review, sharing that they experienced significant losses and that the developer had acknowledged issues with the strategy logic—but has not yet resolved them.

This is concerning, and I believe it's my responsibility to clarify that while I initially had a good experience, the EA does not appear stable or ready for reliable long-term use at this stage.

I do not want my earlier feedback to mislead anyone. My intent was to support good development, but transparency must come first. As of now, I do not recommend purchasing or using Zen Flow2 until the developer addresses these issues and provides a confirmed update.

If things improve and the EA is fixed, I’ll be happy to update my review again. But for now, please exercise caution.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:59
thank you so much it truly means a lot to me and the new update is much more stable too.
Ferran Lopez Navarro
2827
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.04.17 07:42 
 

bad

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:59
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try
Marvin Alain Bernard Barthelemy
272
Marvin Alain Bernard Barthelemy 2025.04.16 10:47 
 

The author has not responded for two weeks and the bot is no longer functional. I am waiting for a response from him to change my opinion. Very responsive when it came to purchasing his expert and then nothing. The bot does not work

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:59
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try
csernilaci
466
csernilaci 2025.04.10 10:08 
 

Üdvözlök minden kedves kereskedőt .Április 10 .naptól - Április 15. napig a robot 6 kereskedése profittal zárult. Ez után Április 15. naptól 16 napig rövid időn belül 3 veszteséges kereskedést zárt. Eladás pozíciókat nyitott egy erösen emelkedő arany trend piacon . Ez alap hiba szerintem. Jeleztem a fejlesztőnek ,hogy javítsa ki a hibát. A robotot a fejlestő tanácsára alap beállításon használtam. A fejlesztő nem segített kellő módon a probléma megoldásában. Ha pozitív válltozás történik változtatok az értékelésemen.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:59
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try
joasvdk
47
joasvdk 2025.04.08 09:38 
 

Testing this for about a month and its definitely profitable so I do recommend. Its not as good as the back test to be honest but I am still happy with the results and for this price you should definitely give it a try. The author is very helpful as well

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:59
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try too
xuweiopas1
40
xuweiopas1 2025.04.07 10:40 
 

已购买，如何获得免费EA

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 08:59
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try
UDO SIGMUND FETH
269
UDO SIGMUND FETH 2025.04.05 06:58 
 

Doesn't work at all. Just loses money. I have serious doubts about the backtest results.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 09:00
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try
Markus Bruno Bischoff
844
Markus Bruno Bischoff 2025.04.04 07:40 
 

the bot works only on backtest, not in real! go for example to 2020 and test it there, and also there the bot doesn't work! i'm really willing to change my opinion, if the Dev. fix the bot!

Add: 14.04.2025

i am correcting my rating. with the original, i.e. the default settings, i did not have a good result. however, i let the zenflow through the optimizer and now use my own set. since then, 6 trades have been executed and all closed in profit. i will continue to test and optimize. until then, 4 stars from me.

you can see my last 6 trades in comment section...

update 26.04.2025

Some seems to be strange with this bot... this week only one trade and that was a loss! strange...

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 09:00
Hello the new update is much better please give it a try
barryaljudaya
19
barryaljudaya 2025.04.03 03:31 
 

AMAZING,I have tried many, many EA, you are the best without a doubt. Thank you from my heart.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 09:00
Thank you so much it means a lot .
Wachira Apicho
49
Wachira Apicho 2025.03.28 02:29 
 

This EA for me that I use with real account. EA works very well and smarter than other EA that I have tried. And I received sincere support service. For anyone looking for a good EA, I recommend it. EA will make profit for us continuously.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 09:00
Thank you so much it truly means a lot to me.
inokko
182
inokko 2025.03.27 15:30 
 

Very good communication. Vary good EA. Always with SL. No martingale.

Hamza Ashraf
9430
Reply from developer Hamza Ashraf 2025.09.03 09:00
Thank you so much.
12
Reply to review