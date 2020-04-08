The principle of operation of the Channel Intellect indicator is to work inside the channel. But the parameters and width of the channel are selected in such a way that when the channel is broken and the trend moves, there will be a close in the red and these disadvantages are balanced enough, which is shown on the chart by the inscriptions near the arrows. You can see that the arrow signal does not appear every time the channel is broken. Because the indicator has a volatility filter that has a big impact on the entry.





In total on the chart (EURUSD / H1) you can see that the number of pips in profit significantly outweighs the number of pips in loss. Each signal has a text label that shows how much profit the indicator has achieved. The indicator also displays a comment on the screen by which you can see the total number of messages if you trade according to the indicator signals. Also, the screen displays the number of arrows to enter the market. And the maximum series of minuses and pluses in pips. The Channel Intellect indicator is a ready-made trading system. Just open orders at the signal of the arrow at the open prices, and at the same time close the return signal as it is. All signals are also relevant at open prices.





Test on all ticks on the tester, because in order to correctly fix the price breakout of the indicator channel, it is necessary to see all the ticks.

The indicator is configured to work with the H1 timeframe and the EURUSD symbol. To work with other symbols or timeframes, you need to look for parameters for the indicator. If you can't do it yourself, I can help you, but for a fee. Choose any symbol and timeframe. The parameters can be selected approximately up to 10,000 historical bars with a spread of 10 pips (maybe more). Which, in principle, is enough for normal operation. It is also necessary to take into account the losses for the spread, and the lower the timeframe, the greater the losses for the spread and, accordingly, the signals will be significantly less.





Happy Bidding!