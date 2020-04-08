Warning: Our product works with 28 symbols. The average accuracy level of the signals is 99%. We see signals below 15 pips as unsuccessful.





Tactical Signal indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.





It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential.





This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.





The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.





The indicator has a pips counter. You can see how many pips it collects.













====Features and Suggestions====

TimeFrame: H1

Works with 28 Symbols

Work with at least 10 pairs suitable for you

It does not need an additional indicator.

You can change the alert settings as desired with the alert features.

Thanks to the warning feature, the user does not have to be at the screen.

The indicator has a pips counter. You can see the pips it collects.

Signal point and signal time warnings are sent.

When the signal warns you, start trading.

The indicator is easy to use, simple and understandable.

In addition to reminders, there are email and mobile application alerts.

Try to stay away from trading during newsletter times.









====Parameters====

Alerts On= Used to turn all alerts on or off.

True



False

Alerts= Setting to turn signal alerts on and off.

True



False

Email= Use the section to receive signal alerts by email.

True



False

Push= Use this section for mobile app signal alerts

True



False

====Arrow Setting====

Sell Arrow Code= Enter a number here to change the signal arrow shape.

Sell Arrow Width= Enter a value here to set the size of the arrow.

Sell Color= Use to change the color of the arrow from here.

Sell Pips Color= Sell pips counter color setting

Buy Arrow Code= Enter a number here to change the shape of the signal arrow.

Buy Arrow Width= Enter a value here to set the size of the arrow.

Buy Color= Use to change the color of the arrow from here.

Buy Pips Color= Buy pips counter color setting

====Chart Color====

All Chart Colors= Used to turn chart and candle colors on or off.




