Scalping Train
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
***Specialized for scalping trading on any timeframe***
Scalping Train use smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and time.
our team spent months to develop this indicator specially for Scalping..with high success rates about 89% win trades .
Advantages
- Easy, visual and effective Signals.
- Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.
- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
- Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
- Works best on on frame 5m & 15m & 30m.
- Integrated pop-up, sound alert.
How To Trade
follow 3 simple steps!
Step 1: Trade Setup
- Enter the signal after the candle close (Statistics Success Rate > 89%).
- Exit buy signal on opposite signal .
- Exit sell signal on opposite signal .
- Take profit on target point (look at photos below).