Stochastic Cross Arrow MT4
- Indicators
- Genesis Hafalla
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Stochastic Cross Arrow is an indicator that automatically places arrow when stochastic K and D line crosses each other on a certain level.
Buffer Guide For Developers:
- Buffer 0 =Buy Arrow
- Buffer 1 =Sell Arrow
Inputs:
---Stochastic Settings---
- %K - %K value.
- %D - %D value.
- Slowing - Slowing value.
- Stochistic Method - Moving Average method. It can be any of enumeration values.
- Newbar - arrow only appear on new bar.
- Buy_Msgs - type info message when buy arrow appears.
- Sell Msgs - type info message when sell arrow appears.
- Alternating Arrow - if true, Buy will only appear if the last arrow was Sell, vice versa.
- Arrow Code Up - Change arrow style for Up
- Arrow Code Dn - Change arrow style for down
---Time and Alert Settings---
- From hour - (0-23)
- From min - (0-59)
- To hour - (0-23)
- To min - (0-59)
This time range is the range where the arrow will appear.
- Send Email
- Audible Alerts
- Push Notifications
All of the necessary info has already been discussed here, so please feel free to test the indicator on the strategy tester before purchasing. Thank you.