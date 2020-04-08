Stochastic Cross Arrow MT4

is an indicator that automatically places arrow when stochastic K and D line crosses each other on a certain level.

Buffer Guide For Developers:

Buffer 0 =Buy Arrow

Buffer 1 =Sell Arrow

Inputs:

---Stochastic Settings---

%K - %K value.

- %K value. %D - %D value.

- %D value. Slowing - Slowing value .

- Slowing value Stochistic Method - Moving Average method. It can be any of enumeration values.

Moving Average method. It can be any of enumeration values. Newbar - arrow only appear on new bar.

Buy_Msgs - type info message when buy arrow appears.

Sell Msgs - type info message when sell arrow appears.

Alternating Arrow - if true, Buy will only appear if the last arrow was Sell, vice versa.

Arrow Code Up - Change arrow style for Up

Change arrow style for Up Arrow Code Dn - Change arrow style for down

---Time and Alert Settings---

From hour - (0-23)

- (0-23) From min - (0-59)

- (0-59) To hour - (0-23)

- (0-23) To min - (0-59)

This time range is the range where the arrow will appear.



Send Email

Audible Alerts

Push Notifications

All of the necessary info has already been discussed here, so please feel free to test the indicator on the strategy tester before purchasing. Thank you.







