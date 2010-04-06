Stochastic Cross Arrow

Stochastic Cross Arrow is an indicator that automatically places arrow when stochastic K and D line crosses each other on a certain level.

    Buffer Guide For Developers:

    • Buffer 0 =Buy Arrow
    • Buffer 1 =Sell Arrow

    Inputs:

    ---Stochastic Settings---
    • %K - %K value.
    • %D - %D value.
    • Slowing - Slowing value.
    • Stochistic Method - Moving Average method. It can be any of enumeration values. 
    • Newbar - arrow only appear on new bar.
    • Buy_Msgs - type info message when buy arrow appears.
    • Sell Msgs - type info message when sell arrow appears.
    • Alternating Arrow - if true, Buy will only appear if the last arrow was Sell, vice versa.
    • Arrow Code Up - Change arrow style for Up 
    • Arrow Code Dn - Change arrow style for down

    ---Time and Alert Settings---

    • From hour - (0-23)
    • From min - (0-59)
    • To hour  - (0-23)
    • To min  - (0-59) 
    This time range is the range where the arrow will appear.
    • Send Email 
    • Audible Alerts 
    • Push Notifications  

    All of the necessary info has already been discussed here, so please feel free to test the indicator on the strategy tester before purchasing. Thank you.


