RSI Level EA
- Experts
- Genesis Hafalla
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 27 July 2021
- Activations: 20
A simple EA that trades based on Relative Strength Index levels.
How it works?
- This EA trades with Relative Strength Index Level .
- Relative Strength Index Level will base its value on the current time frame.
- Only allows one open trade at a time.
- Two strategy to choose, Reversal and Trend following.
- Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale.
Strategy:
Reversal
- Opens a buy position if the RSI is below oversold level.
- Opens a sell position if the RSI is above overbought level.
if Close on Reverse Trend is set to true.
- Close a buy position if the RSI is above overbought level.
- Close a sell position if the RSI is below oversold level.
Trend Following
- Opens a sell position if the RSI is below oversold level.
- Opens a buy position if the RSI is above overbought level.
- Close a sell position if the RSI is above overbought level.
- Close a buy position if the RSI is below oversold level.
if Close on Reverse Trend is set to true.
- MagicNumber - return an identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.
- Custom Comment - trade comment text.
- Strategy - The option to choose Reversal or Trend Following.
- Max Spread Pips - distance between Ask and Bid, at which you allow the EA to open a trade.
- Max Slippage - The difference between the expected price of a trade, and the price the trade actually executes at which you allow the EA to execute an order.
- ~~~~~RSI Settings~~~~~
- RSI Period - Input RSI period.
- Over Sold - Input Oversold level.
- Over Bought - Input Overbought level.
- Indicator Bar Value - The option to choose current bar value or closed bar value.
- ~~~~~Risk Management Settings~~~~~
- Start Lot - Starting lot size.
- Loss Factor - Multiplier of last lot size if the last trade was a loss.
- Max Consecutive loss - Maximum Consecutive loss, it will restart to starting lot size if reached.
- StopLoss - Stop loss value relative to open price. Measured in pips.
- TakeProfit - Take profit value relative to open price. Measured in pips.
- Trailing Step - Modify Stop order in steps when moves price moves to its favor, set 0 to deactivate.
- Trail above break even - if set to true it will only trail if calculated stop loss moves in favor of the order open price. (Above Buy Order Open Price, Below Sell Order Open Price)
- Close on Reverse Trend - if set to true, it will close open trade if it met the condition in reverse of opening the trade.
- Use_Candle_Filter - if set to true, it will only buy if the previous candle is bullish, and sell if the last candle is bearish.
- ~~~~~Time and Day Filter Settings~~~~~ - For Opening of Trades Only.
- Daily Start Time - Starts to open a trade.
- Daily Stop Time - Ends to stop opening a trade.
- Monday - Trade on Monday.
- Tuesday - Trade on Tuesday.
- Wednesday - Trade on Wednesday.
- Thursday - Trade on Thursday.
- Friday - Trade on Friday.
- ~~~~~Alert Settings~~~~~
- Send_Email
- Audible_Alerts
- Push_Notifications
Martingale is a very risky strategy!
Do not trade with money you can’t afford to lose!
Consider withdrawal as a part of the strategy!
I was able to make a profit immediately after purchasing this EA. I am grateful to the author.