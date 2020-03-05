RSI Level EA

This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the open trades to add take profit and stop loss that was opened manually or by any other expert advisors. The distance is based on Average True Range Indicator(ATR). How Does It Work? If Symbol to modify is set to "All Symbol" simply attach it to one chart, and all open trades in the entire terminal will set the take profit and stop loss with the distance of Average True Range value of their corresponding symbol. If Symbol