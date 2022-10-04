Gold High

4.56
*** 64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE *** 

Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading. 

All trades are protected by stop loss.

Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management.

Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed.

Why this EA:

  • The EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks
  • Smart entries calculated by 9 great strategies
  • The EA can be run on even a $200 account
  • The EA Contains a special drawdown control function                                  

                                                  LIVE SIGNALS (real money accounts):               Gold High S
 
                                                                                                                     

Info:

  • Working symbol XAUUSD M15
  • The entries are not a lot but those are smart entries with lower risk
  • Settings are on comment section  #61

Settings:

  • Gold_3_Digits : for 3 digits accounts
  • StopLoss : stop loss per points
  • TakeProfit : take profit per points
  • MaximumSpread : maximum allowed spread before placing an order
  • TradeComment :a comment that will be shown with each trade
  • MagicNumber : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders
  • MoneyManagementType : money management type. (FixedLot,AutoLot)
  • FixedOrderSize : fixed order size for fixed lot money management
  • IncreaseLotSizeEvery : if you choose auto lot money management the EA will increase the lot size based on this number

    *** WARNING : my products are available only in the MQL market. if you see them somewhere else those are fake; be aware of scams.***

    Reviews 9
    Aleksandr Volkov
    135
    Aleksandr Volkov 2024.12.10 20:23 
     

    The expert works perfectly ! Respect to author! He kindly and quickly helped me, finding the best solution! Highly recommend !

    Gar Hoe Gary Au
    968
    Gar Hoe Gary Au 2024.11.27 13:15 
     

    Very good EA with high win rate .

    Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur
    1255
    Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur 2024.11.16 12:36 
     

    J'ai eu du mal à maitriser l'EA à ses débuts. J'ai trouvé un set qui me procure maintenant des revenus stables chaque mois. Il ne trade pas souvent mais lorsqu'il rentre en position, en fonction de la stratégie, il me donne entièrement satisfaction.

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    Aleksandr Volkov
    135
    Aleksandr Volkov 2024.12.10 20:23 
     

    The expert works perfectly ! Respect to author! He kindly and quickly helped me, finding the best solution! Highly recommend !

    Gar Hoe Gary Au
    968
    Gar Hoe Gary Au 2024.11.27 13:15 
     

    Very good EA with high win rate .

    Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur
    1255
    Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur 2024.11.16 12:36 
     

    J'ai eu du mal à maitriser l'EA à ses débuts. J'ai trouvé un set qui me procure maintenant des revenus stables chaque mois. Il ne trade pas souvent mais lorsqu'il rentre en position, en fonction de la stratégie, il me donne entièrement satisfaction.

    Huan Guo Li
    323
    Huan Guo Li 2023.12.20 05:11 
     

    稳定

    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    19620
    Sivakumar Subbaiya 2023.12.08 14:46 
     

    i rented this EA, and attached Real and Demo account, both accounts are ECN with same broker. But it is open trade in demo accounts only 1 day before and still running. showing profits. but real account does not open any trades yet. i dont know why.

    ryanchan000
    737
    ryanchan000 2023.12.07 09:46 
     

    Good and nice author, for the ea, after a few months my account was viable and profitable～

    TopFX
    980
    TopFX 2023.07.24 20:24 
     

    This is one of the best EAs I have ever purchased on market. High win rate, very good profits, low drawdown. Highly recommended!

    Joao Flores Neto
    2199
    Joao Flores Neto 2023.06.24 18:43 
     

    The best expert advisor for XAUUSD. No doubt. Barat is an excelent guy. Thank you.

    Junhao Zhi
    159
    Junhao Zhi 2023.04.27 21:37 
     

    Could you send me the setting of Gold High S ? Thank you

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