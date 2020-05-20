WeTrade
- Experts
-
- Version: 22.5
- Updated: 27 May 2022
- Activations: 5
Automated trading system it's a professional instrument which allows you to achieve results without the negative influence of a human factor.
Effectiveness is confirmed by trading on a real account since 2017. Perform all the tests with the modelling type RealTicks or EveryTick.
LINKS
- Signal trading monitoring (WeTrade + BOA System)
- Video tutorial installation;
- Video tutorial optimization;
TRADING STRATEGY DESCRIPTION
The trading strategy is based on a breakdown of significant levels. Such trading techniques as martingale or grid orders are not used. Take profit and stop loss levels adapted to volatility. Minimum amount of configurable parameters simplifies optimization and helps to avoid an overfitting effect. Main goal is to trade on various symbols to achieve diversification for stable and profitable trading. Already now you can start using WeTrade on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GOLD.
EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION
| WeTrade supports:
|
Minimum requirement:
|
Additionally:
|Variable
|Description
|ID
|ID for open positions. Trades with this number are managed by the expert advisor.
|MaxSpread
| If spread is greater than the specified value, trade will not be opened.
If MaxSpread = 0, spread size is not taken into consideration.
|Risk
|As a percentage of account balance. Size of possible loss when stop loss is triggered.
|Balance
|Size of the balance to calculate Risk. If Balance = 0, current account balance is used.
|Positions
|Permission to trade only Long or only Short.
|EntryPoint
|This parameter defines entry point. Recommended values are from 10 to 40.
|ModifyStop
|Modified calculation of stop loss, take profit and trailing stop.
|StopLoss
|Stop loss size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility.
|TakeProfit*
|Take profit size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility.
|Trailing*
|Trailing stop size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility.
|TimeOut
|Minutes, exit a trade when this time elapsed.
|Switch_off_@_hours
|During these hours, the expert will skip trading signal (for example: 0,1,9,16,23).
|Close @ hh:mm
|At this time, all positions will be closed (for example, at 17:45).
|Time Zone
|Time correction. The GMT time zone of MT5 server.
|Custom max
|Selecting a custom optimization criterion.
* if TakeProfit = -1 or Trailing = -1, the value of these parameters will be equal to the size of the StopLoss.
ADDITIONALLY
Optimization steps:
- First run: EntryPoint 10-2-40, StopLoss 30-10-70, TakeProfit=-1, Custom Max=Profit Trades;
- Choose the best EntryPoint cluster;
- Second run: StopLoss 25-5-70, TakeProfit 25-5-70, Custom Max=Squared LR Correlation;
- Choose StopLoss and TakeProfit combination and run single test;
- Analyze the result and disable trading at the most unprofitable time;
- Also you can try to experiment with TrailingStop and TimeOut.
Create a portfolio of trading systems:
- optimize the parameters of the WeTrade robot on different trading instruments;
- choose the optimal combination of the least correlated trading systems;
- balance the risk per trade for each system in the portfolio.
- This approach allows you to achieve more stable and profitable result than trading with only one instrument.
It is very strange that there is no review for this EA. After 5 months of use, I can say that it is one of the best, maybe even the best EA that I have used so far, and there have been many. Even if it is not profitable every month, the EA is perfectly balanced, with excellent ratio of risk and profit. Anyone who wants worry-free trading with this EA will be completely satisfied. The author is unobtrusive, no big promises, but EA does a great job. Congratulations to Ivan.