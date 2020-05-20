WeTrade

3

Automated trading system it's a professional instrument which allows you to achieve results without the negative influence of a human factor.

Effectiveness is confirmed by trading on a real account since 2017. Perform all the tests with the modelling type RealTicks or EveryTick.

LINKS

    TRADING STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

    The trading strategy is based on a breakdown of significant levels. Such trading techniques as martingale or grid orders are not used. Take profit and stop loss levels adapted to volatility. Minimum amount of configurable parameters simplifies optimization and helps to avoid an overfitting effect. Main goal is to trade on various symbols to achieve diversification for stable and profitable trading. Already now you can start using WeTrade on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GOLD.

    EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION

         WeTrade supports:
    • all markets;
    • all types of account;
    • all order execution types.
         Minimum requirement:
    • Desktop or virtual server;
    • Stable Internet connection;
    • Account size from $1000.
         Additionally:
    • The EA works only with the trading instrument in which window it is launched;
    • It manages only positions opened by the system;
    • Do not change the time frame if Expert Advisor is added to the chart.
    Variable Description
     ID  ID for open positions. Trades with this number are managed by the expert advisor.
     MaxSpread  If spread is greater than the specified value, trade will not be opened.
     If MaxSpread = 0, spread size is not taken into consideration.
     Risk  As a percentage of account balance. Size of possible loss when stop loss is triggered.
     Balance  Size of the balance to calculate Risk. If Balance = 0, current account balance is used.
     Positions  Permission to trade only Long or only Short.
     EntryPoint  This parameter defines entry point. Recommended values are from 10 to 40.
     ModifyStop  Modified calculation of stop loss, take profit and trailing stop.
     StopLoss  Stop loss size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility.
     TakeProfit*  Take profit size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility.
     Trailing*  Trailing stop size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility.
     TimeOut  Minutes, exit a trade when this time elapsed.
     Switch_off_@_hours  During these hours, the expert will skip trading signal (for example: 0,1,9,16,23).
     Close @ hh:mm  At this time, all positions will be closed (for example, at 17:45).
     Time Zone  Time correction. The GMT time zone of MT5 server.
     Custom max  Selecting a custom optimization criterion.

     * if TakeProfit = -1 or Trailing = -1, the value of these parameters will be equal to the size of the StopLoss.

      ADDITIONALLY

      Optimization steps:

      1. First run: EntryPoint 10-2-40, StopLoss 30-10-70, TakeProfit=-1, Custom Max=Profit Trades;
      2. Choose the best EntryPoint cluster;
      3. Second run: StopLoss 25-5-70, TakeProfit 25-5-70, Custom Max=Squared LR Correlation;
      4. Choose StopLoss and TakeProfit combination and run single test;
      5. Analyze the result and disable trading at the most unprofitable time;
      • Also you can try to experiment with TrailingStop and TimeOut.

        Create a portfolio of trading systems:

        1. optimize the parameters of the WeTrade robot on different trading instruments;
        2. choose the optimal combination of the least correlated trading systems;
        3. balance the risk per trade for each system in the portfolio.

        • This approach allows you to achieve more stable and profitable result than trading with only one instrument.

        Reviews 2
        nehemija
        633
        nehemija 2022.11.17 17:05 
         

        It is very strange that there is no review for this EA. After 5 months of use, I can say that it is one of the best, maybe even the best EA that I have used so far, and there have been many. Even if it is not profitable every month, the EA is perfectly balanced, with excellent ratio of risk and profit. Anyone who wants worry-free trading with this EA will be completely satisfied. The author is unobtrusive, no big promises, but EA does a great job. Congratulations to Ivan.

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        Muhanad1234 hamoud
        271
        Muhanad1234 hamoud 2023.12.12 14:30 
         

        I rented this AE,, and i want to inquire why i didn't get any signal buy or sell within two days,,, thanks

        nehemija
        633
        nehemija 2022.11.17 17:05 
         

        It is very strange that there is no review for this EA. After 5 months of use, I can say that it is one of the best, maybe even the best EA that I have used so far, and there have been many. Even if it is not profitable every month, the EA is perfectly balanced, with excellent ratio of risk and profit. Anyone who wants worry-free trading with this EA will be completely satisfied. The author is unobtrusive, no big promises, but EA does a great job. Congratulations to Ivan.

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