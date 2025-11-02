MSB Pro Dynamic Risk EA

!!! DON'T MISS OUT !!!

🥇 MSB Pro Dynamic Gold EA: High Stability, Proven Profit

"MSB Pro Dynamic Gold EA" is the flagship product offered by the MSB Pro brand, designed to provide high and stable profit on the Gold (XAUUSD) market using powerful risk management and proven profitability protocols. This Expert Advisor utilizes a trend following and breakout strategy built on dynamic Stop Loss and equity protection.





⚠️ Important Note (Read Before Using)

This basic strategy does not guarantee profit in current market conditions.





🔒 Key Security Features of This EA

Feature Detail 🛡️ Ultra Security (Drawdown Kill-Switch) When your account equity drawdown reaches 30% (adjustable), the EA instantly closes all positions and stops trading. ✅ Profit Protection (Soft Exit) When the profit potential reaches 85% of the TP target, the EA closes the position to eliminate the risk of profit reversing. 🚫 Risk Management Never uses Martingale, Grid, or risky lot multiplying methods. ⏱️ Limited Trading Hours Operates within an optimized time slot (02:00 - 15:00 Broker Server Time) to avoid high volatility trading (New York Open).





⚙️ Core Parameters & Technical Summary

Symbol Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe M15 Min. Recommended Deposit 1.500 USD (or equivalent) Risk Management Dynamic Lot / %30 Max DD Kill-Switch Trading Hours Limited (02:00 - 15:00 Broker Server Time) Single Order Trading Support YES Broker Compatibility ANY Broker No Setup Just drag and drop on the graph







💰 Why Does It Deserve This Price ?

This product earns its aggressive price tag not through ordinary backtest results, but through real security and proven stability.





👑 FOR OPTIMAL PERFORMANCE & MAXIMUM STABILITY

To ensure the lowest possible risk and fully justify the premium price, we strongly advise matching the equity used in our successful backtests. While the robot is functional with a minimum of $1,500, we strongly advise using

to replicate the exceptional

and maximize capital protection.

Category Minimum Entry (Functional Risk) Maximum Stability (Recommended) Initial Deposit $1,500 USD $10,000 USD Achieved Max Drawdown (Approx. 20% - 30% Range) 7.94% DD Purpose To run the system functionally To replicate the Risk Management Promise

$10,000 USD or more7.94% Max Drawdown







