Tatsumaki Master Scalper EA — Precision Engineered for High-Performance Scalping

Unleash the full potential of tactical trading with Tatsumaki Master Scalper EA—a refined, high-speed scalping solution built for traders who demand accuracy, adaptability, and consistent execution across volatile markets. This advanced Expert Advisor fuses cutting-edge strategies with intelligent filters to deliver exceptional trade precision.

Whether you’re targeting forex majors, commodities, indices, or crypto, Tatsumaki is built to give you a decisive edge.

Optimized for These High-Impact Instruments

USD/JPY

EUR/USD

GOLD

BTC/USD

US30

USTEC

From fast-moving currency pairs to volatile assets like Bitcoin and NASDAQ, this EA is equipped to handle diverse market conditions with confidence.

Key Features

Refined Trading Session Control

Configure the EA to operate only during your preferred time windows—maximize results by engaging the market when liquidity and volatility are at their peak.

Intelligent Spread Filter

Monitor and adapt to spread volatility in real time. Tatsumaki logs spread data every 15 seconds and saves it to your terminal’s MQL5/Files directory—allowing you to analyze conditions and fine-tune your trading window.

RSI-Based Trade Filtering

Avoid poor entries by skipping trades when RSI crosses extreme thresholds (over 80 or under 20), helping you steer clear of overextended market conditions.

Trend Confirmation via Moving Average

Align trades with market momentum using a built-in moving average filter—ensuring your entries follow the prevailing trend, not fight it.

High-Impact News Protection

Trades are automatically paused around major economic releases, reducing exposure to unpredictable price spikes and erratic behavior.

Confidence Through Backtesting

For serious traders, backtesting accuracy is critical. Tatsumaki is best tested with 100% quality historical data using a custom symbol setup. For superior results, we recommend tools like Tickstory with Dukascopy data, offering granular precision for extended testing and optimization.

Fully Customizable and Transparent

Add custom trade comments for easier tracking.

Rename spread log files to suit your reporting workflow or analytics tools.

Control every setting—from trading times to risk filters—to align perfectly with your strategy.

Watch Tatsumaki in Action

Visit the official YouTube channel to see live examples, walkthroughs, and performance showcases of the EA under real market conditions.

Designed for Traders Who Demand More

Tatsumaki Master Scalper is not just an EA—it’s a fully integrated scalping system for traders who value speed, structure, and strategic depth. Whether you're targeting micro gains or managing larger volumes, this tool is built to adapt, perform, and scale.

Ready to take control of your scalping strategy?



