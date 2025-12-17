Gold Algo AI
- Experts
- Deepu Eyyani Krishna Kumar Krishna Kumar Eyyani Mohanan
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
MANDATORY READ
GOLD TRADING POWERHOUSE
This elite system is exclusively calibrated and precision-engineered for GOLD (XAU/USD) trading.
WARNING: Incompatible with other currency pairs or assets
CHART TIMEFRAME SPECIFICATION
M1 (1-Minute Chart) MANDATORY
Lightning-fast execution delivering surgical precision and maximum profit potential
INTELLIGENT LOT SIZE ALLOCATION MATRIX
Advanced Money Management Blueprint
|💵 Account Balance
|📊 Recommended Lot Size
|$2,000
|0.01
|$4,000
|0.02
|$6,000
|0.03
|$8,000
|0.04
|$10,000
|0.05
|$12,000
|0.06
|$14,000
|0.07
|$16,000
|0.08
|$18,000
|0.09
|$20,000
|0.10
PROGRESSIVE SCALING PRINCIPLE
Dynamic position sizing = Exponential growth trajectory
RISK MANAGEMENT & CAPITAL PROTECTION
- 📉 Maximum Expected Drawdown: 25%
- 🎯 Stop Loss Activation: 2-3 occurrences annually
- 🤖 Intelligent SL/TP Engine: Fully automated protection system
EXPERT INSIGHT
While our sophisticated system manages SL/TP autonomously, you retain the flexibility to manually secure profits at your discretion. However, for peak optimization and maximum returns, we highly recommend trusting the automated SL/TP intelligence.
PERFORMANCE REFERENCE LIBRARY
Essential Review Materials Include:
✓ Strategic lot allocation frameworks
✓ Comprehensive trade configuration blueprints
✓ Live performance case studies and results
PRECISION ADHERENCE = PEAK PERFORMANCE
DISCIPLINE × SYSTEM = SUCCESS
Early users are already renting the EA. Thank you for the trust.