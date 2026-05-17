GoldKiller PRO

5

 LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER — PROMOTIONAL PRICE

GoldKiller PRO is currently available at a special introductory price of $99 for the first few users only. After that, the price will increase every 5 purchases until it reaches the value of $999.

This launch phase is designed to reward early supporters who join the project from the beginning.

Current price will not remain available for long.


GoldKiller PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), combining precision trade execution with advanced risk management and intelligent market filtering.

The system is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by focusing on market momentum, trend continuation, and favorable market conditions while avoiding many of the low-quality situations that often lead to unnecessary losses.

Unlike many aggressive trading robots that prioritize trade frequency, GoldKiller PRO focuses on quality over quantity. Its objective is not to generate as many trades as possible, but to execute carefully selected setups with a disciplined and consistent trading approach.

The EA has been optimized for long-term stability with a strong emphasis on capital preservation, controlled risk exposure, and professional trade management.

GoldKiller PRO now includes three intelligent operating modes:

Auto Mode – automatically selects the recommended trading profile.

Real Account Mode – optimized for personal live trading accounts.

Funded Account Mode – specifically designed for Prop Firm and Funded Account environments where strict risk management is required.

Each mode uses the same proven trading logic while adapting the risk management to the selected trading environment.


Main Features

• Fully Automated Trading

• Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Three Intelligent Trading Modes

  • Auto Mode
  • Real Account Mode
  • Funded Account Mode

• High-Probability Trade Selection

• Advanced Risk Management

• Fixed Lot & Smart Automatic Lot Support

• Percentage-Based Risk Control (Funded Mode)

• Automatic Safety Stop Management

• Daily Profit Protection

• Daily Loss Protection

• Maximum Drawdown Protection

• Economic News Filter

• Trading Session Control

• Built-in Holiday Protection

• Low-Leverage Margin Protection

• VPS Friendly Operation


Funded Account Mode

Version 4.90 introduces a dedicated Funded Account Mode, developed for traders participating in Prop Firm challenges or managing funded accounts.

This mode provides an additional layer of capital protection while preserving the original trading strategy of the EA.

Main advantages include:

• Fixed Lot trading support

• Percentage-based Stop Loss

• Maximum simultaneous account risk protection

• Automatic Safety Stop management

• Professional risk control suitable for funded trading environments

The trading logic remains unchanged while the risk management adapts to the selected operating mode.


Built-in Holiday Protection

For additional account safety, GoldKiller PRO automatically pauses new trade entries between December 15 and January 15.

This period is often characterized by reduced liquidity, irregular market behavior, and lower institutional participation.

Trading resumes automatically after January 15.


Suitable For

GoldKiller PRO is suitable for both personal trading accounts and Prop Firm / Funded Account environments where automated trading is permitted.

Users can choose between:

• Auto Mode

• Real Account Mode

• Funded Account Mode

depending on their account type and preferred risk management approach.


Recommended Setup:

• Recommended brokers: ECN / RAW / Low Spread brokers

• Minimum deposit: $200 /for Real Account/

• Recommended deposit: $500 or more

• Account type: HEDGE

• Recommended leverage: 1:500

• Minimum supported leverage: 1:100

• Lot Management:

  • Real Account Mode → Automatic Lot or Fixed Lot
  • Funded Account Mode → Fixed Lot recommended

• VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation


Why GoldKiller PRO?

GoldKiller PRO was created with one primary objective:

Deliver professional-grade Gold trading through cleaner entries, intelligent filtering, disciplined execution, and advanced account protection.

Instead of chasing unrealistic trade frequency or excessive risk, the EA focuses on consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term trading stability.

Whether trading on a personal account or a funded challenge, GoldKiller PRO maintains the same professional execution while adapting its risk management to the selected operating mode.

Clean Entries. Controlled Risk. Professional Execution.


Strategy Tester Notice

GoldKiller PRO includes three operating modes:

• Auto Mode
• Real Account Mode
• Funded Account Mode

During MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester backtests, GoldKiller PRO automatically uses the Real Account trading profile to ensure consistent and reliable historical testing.

Funded Account Mode is specifically designed for live Prop Firm and Funded Account environments, where its dedicated risk management features provide the greatest benefit.

This separation allows traders to optimize historical testing while using specialized protection features in live funded trading.

Keywords

Gold EA

XAUUSD EA

Gold trading robot

Gold Expert Advisor

MT5 Gold EA

XAUUSD trading bot

Gold scalping EA

Smart Gold trading

Gold trend EA

Prop Firm EA

Funded Account EA

FundedNext

FTMO

Reviews 4
G Gurkov
23
G Gurkov 2026.07.15 10:41 
 

best bot i ever try

raghurp
147
raghurp 2026.07.04 12:34 
 

GoldKiller PRO is a very innovative product that constantly adapts to real market conditions thanks to clever integration. The developer, Mr.Vladimir Marinov, is kind, open-minded, and very transparent about his own product. Mr.Vladimir actively participates and listens to his EA users. His product is not overfitted EAs that only work in specific markets, but rather adaptive tool to grow your capital. You need time to understand how it works. There is a real trading logic behind the EA's design. I really appreciate the fact that Mr.Vladimir designed his own EA. He has been professional, responsive, and extremely helpful throughout the entire process. His support truly made a difference and gave me a lot of confidence in the product. He is available to chat with, and shares his ideas and plans to better his EA performance. This alone tells you a lot about his mindset and the level of trust you can expect from him and his product. A totally different and innovative product. Definitely, one must try his GoldKiller PRO.

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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
More from author
GK Breakout Indicator
Vladimir Marinov
Indicators
GoldKiller Breakout FREE is a powerful breakout indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. The indicator highlights potential BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart, helping traders spot market momentum and breakout movements with ease.  Multi-timeframe confirmation  Clear chart signals  Real-time market scanning  Clean and user-friendly interface Best optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to perform most effectively on M1, M5 and M15
FREE
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G Gurkov
23
G Gurkov 2026.07.15 10:41 
 

best bot i ever try

raghurp
147
raghurp 2026.07.04 12:34 
 

GoldKiller PRO is a very innovative product that constantly adapts to real market conditions thanks to clever integration. The developer, Mr.Vladimir Marinov, is kind, open-minded, and very transparent about his own product. Mr.Vladimir actively participates and listens to his EA users. His product is not overfitted EAs that only work in specific markets, but rather adaptive tool to grow your capital. You need time to understand how it works. There is a real trading logic behind the EA's design. I really appreciate the fact that Mr.Vladimir designed his own EA. He has been professional, responsive, and extremely helpful throughout the entire process. His support truly made a difference and gave me a lot of confidence in the product. He is available to chat with, and shares his ideas and plans to better his EA performance. This alone tells you a lot about his mindset and the level of trust you can expect from him and his product. A totally different and innovative product. Definitely, one must try his GoldKiller PRO.

Vladimir Marinov
538
Reply from developer Vladimir Marinov 2026.07.04 15:19
Thank you very much for the great words! It's for people like you that I do it - when I see that you are happy with the result, I am happy too. I will not stop developing the product, because you deserve the best!
Jmulio39
29
Jmulio39 2026.06.03 15:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Marinov
538
Reply from developer Vladimir Marinov 2026.06.03 15:54
Thank you for the kind words! I look forward to your feedback on the bot's performance and successes.
Rado1985
19
Rado1985 2026.05.29 13:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Marinov
538
Reply from developer Vladimir Marinov 2026.05.30 19:22
Thank you so much!🥇
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