Hi,

I want to keep this simple and straightforward so below are the important information that I want to share:

- EA name: SKI SCALPER

- Trading pair: EURUSD

- Timeframe: 5m

- Trading type: Scalping (averaging 3-5 trades per day)

- Time to trade: 9am-10pm (UTC+2) -> Adjust this based on your broker's time zone (and also the backtest data time zone when backtesting)

- Account size: You can start with as low as $100

- Recommended lot size: $5000 per 1 lot -> Do your math from this to match your account size.

For those who look to maximize risk for the most return, double the recommended lot size but please DON'T go any higher than that or you may blow your account in a black swan event. Please love and value your hard-earned money.

- Inputs: Please go watch the embedded video (make sure to turn on closed caption) to see the backtest results over the past 10 years and the recommended inputs for the EA (if you have any questions, send me a message)

- Recommended broker: Any broker that offers Raw Spread account for 0 spread on EURUSD (if your broker can't consistently keep the spread for EURUSD around 0-1 point then it is a bad broker anyway)

- VPS: Any reliable VPS of choice that has 99-100% uptime is ideal

- Instructions: This EA is not going to make you rich overnight. It is smart to treat it as a medium risk investment that you can add into your portfolio to diversify. There can be weeks and months that you are unprofitable but the yearly return is always in the green (how much in the green really depends on your risk taste).

-Backtest guidance: Please remember that you would want to back test it similarly to a Raw Spread account condition so make sure your backtest data has 0-1 point spread and add commission for each trade to make it realistic.





I will update this whenever there is something new I want to add.





**The starting price for this EA is $100 and I will increase $10 after every purchase. There won't be a ceiling price if you are curious.







