ChannelTMA

VictoryTMA

(Triangular Moving Average) is a channel indicator without redrawing, built on the basis of moving averages. The key difference of the

VictoryTMA

indicator from other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger) is that

VictoryTMA

does not take into account simple moving averages, but twice smoothed, which, on the one hand, allows you to more clearly determine the market movement, but the other hand, makes the indicator less sensitive.



