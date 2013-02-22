The Relative Strength Index indicator drawn using a tick chart.

After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.

Parameters:

RSI Period - period of averaging.

overbuying level - overbought level.

overselling level - oversold level.

calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation.

The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of RSI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Oscillator Relative Strength Index section of MQL5 Reference.

The oscillator has required direction.

Reverse behind the level of overbought/oversold level.

Failed swing.

Divergence of the oscillator and price.

Double divergence of the oscillator and price.

Head/shoulders.

Buffer indexes: 0 - RSI_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_UP, 2 - SIGNAL_DOWN, 3 - BID, 4 - ASK.