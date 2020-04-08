The Avengers trend indicator is used to determine the strength and direction of a trend and to find price reversal points. The indicator is used in the forex markets. Created to visualize the trend. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is trend. Flexible settings of the Avengers trend indicator allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.





The trend can be ascending (bullish trend) and decreasing (bearish trend). In most cases, the trend grows for a long time and falls sharply, but there are exceptions in everything. The price movement can be influenced by economic and political news. A trend is a stable direction of price movement. To find it, the indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement. You should use the indicator as an additional one, that is, you need to use this indicator, for example, for the perfect display of price movements!