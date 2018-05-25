This is a multi-strategy EA. In the night scalping mode, the filters filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range.

With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, you can also trade pull-backs during longer trends on same houers or days.

A detailed description of SpotLight EA can be found in the SpotLightBlog and a live monitoring here:

If you have any question about the product, please contact me.