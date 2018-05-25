SpotLight EA

4.3

This is a multi-strategy EA. In the night scalping mode, the filters filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range.

With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, you can also trade pull-backs during longer trends on same houers or days.

A detailed description of SpotLight EA can be found in the SpotLightBlog and a live monitoring here:

If you have any question about the product, please contact me.

Reviews 10
Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2020.08.20 10:37 
 

Live signals with years of data, detailed description and manual, kind and helpful seller, low price. Truly 5*!

Stefan Holzner
1069
Stefan Holzner 2020.08.17 02:27 
 

seller really responsive, great EA

MightSG
923
MightSG 2020.03.04 02:09 
 

Great EA, a lot of good features, seller really responsive - giving good supports..

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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FoxTrotTWO EA
Thomas Gruening
3.8 (40)
Experts
FoxTrotTWO EA   is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a modera
NewsBreaker EA
Thomas Gruening
3.38 (8)
Experts
NewsBreaker EA is an News Trading EA and tries to trade short-term trends during the announcement of important economic news. Benefits The EA has its own Magic number and is ideally suited to complement other EAs No martingale, no grid, no hedging Equity protection by dynamic hidden Stop Loss and Break Even function Inputs‌ start hour hour broker server time, in which the EA starts the trading period start minute minute broker server time, in which the EA starts the trading period end hour hour
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Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2020.08.20 10:37 
 

Live signals with years of data, detailed description and manual, kind and helpful seller, low price. Truly 5*!

Stefan Holzner
1069
Stefan Holzner 2020.08.17 02:27 
 

seller really responsive, great EA

MightSG
923
MightSG 2020.03.04 02:09 
 

Great EA, a lot of good features, seller really responsive - giving good supports..

Nur Hariadi
339
Nur Hariadi 2020.02.12 11:24 
 

Nice EA

crimson
456
crimson 2019.10.11 04:39 
 

Great backtest, horrible in real account. Using night 11 setfile, my account burst twice.

11277440
122
11277440 2019.05.13 13:11 
 

Backtest give very nice result, now testing in demo and live account. Will update again after 1 month :D

11/6/2019 Best EA!!!! able to make profit!!

ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
2190
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2019.01.29 09:03 
 

Nice author, but nothing improved.....

Staffan Ofwerman
2072
Staffan Ofwerman 2018.10.23 09:06 
 

I am using this on a live account and it is doing a great job.

Rob Marchant
220
Rob Marchant 2018.09.17 00:51 
 

Been testing for 3 weeks on a vps demo account and so far with great results, going live now will keep you posted :)

Diego Zancoli
190
Diego Zancoli 2018.06.14 07:27 
 

I congratulate Thomas on the new EA. Right now the market is very volatile at night, and SpotLight is doing very well.

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