SpotLight EA
- Experts
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Thomas GrueningOverview of blogs about my EAs with detailed information:
SpotLight Expert Advisor Description and USER MANUAL https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718058
- Version: 4.2
- Updated: 27 June 2023
- Activations: 10
This is a multi-strategy EA. In the night scalping mode, the filters filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range.
With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, you can also trade pull-backs during longer trends on same houers or days.
A detailed description of SpotLight EA can be found in the SpotLightBlog and a live monitoring here:
If you have any question about the product, please contact me.
Live signals with years of data, detailed description and manual, kind and helpful seller, low price. Truly 5*!