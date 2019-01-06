Easy Trade Manager

4.78

Thank you users for all your great reviews  ! Updated 2026 Aug - Modern Panel, click once, drag, click to adjust! Dynamic info screen with spread, RR and TP levels. Step breakeven and automated MagicTrail!

    1. Enter the Risked Amount or Lot size or % of Balance (New!)
    2. Drag the RED line on the chart to fix the Stop-Loss.
    3. Drag Blue line (New!) for Limit/Stop orders automatically !
    4. Adjust TP1, TP2 and TP3 lines
    5. You are ready to Buy/Sell > Adjust the lines even after the trade - New!
    6. Check the user video - https://tinyurl.com/etmmt4ea

      Automatic Breakeven TP1/2 | Book Part/Partial Profit TP1-TP2 | Automatic Magic Trail TP1/2 | Trade with fixed Amount or Lot Size |Automatic lot | All orders are hidden ( so you will not see it until it is executed!) | Hidden features for scalping with Magic Trail in Version 14

      • Buy/Sell! TP1,2,3 and lot size will be done based on your preference.
      • New Magic Trail option will automatically sense market volatility and adjust/trail your TP3! try it!
      • All the levels you set are hidden from the broker so the broker will only see it after execution!
        Basic Features and EA Settings > Also on >  easytrademanager.com

        Trade  Management Rules - How do you like set your trade rules ?
        • Limit Order = True/False - True for enabling Limit/Stop Orders ; False for market orders
        • Risk Setting = Select > Fixed Amount or Fixed Lot or % Balance - New! > Update below based on your Risk Setting
        • Amount Risked = 100 Means $100 to be risked per trade (Any currency) Enabled when Risk Setting = Fixed Amount
        • % of Balance = % of Balance to be risked. Eg.2% - New! 
        • Fixed Lot Size = Lot Size to be risked. Eg 0.1 Lots > Enabled when Risk Setting = Fixed Lot

        Stop-loss Settings - Define Stop-loss, Lot Size and when to breakeven

        • SL Value = 10.0 means stop-loss will 10 pips
        • Use Hidden Stops = True or False > True means hidden stops will be used
        • Set Breakeven = TP1 or TP2 - Means trades will be set to breakeven after TP1/TP2 is booked > 2 more New Unique Professional features for Breakeven!
        • Unique Stop-loss Assist feature = (Download to know more)

        Profit Booking Settings - How much to partial close  & What levels to close

        • TP1 = 50 - TP1 % Percentage of Lots/Amount to be booked at TP1 - 50 means 50%
        • TP2 = 40 - TP2 % Percentage of Lots/Amount to be booked at TP2 – 40 means 40% ( TP3 will automatically be 10% because TP1+TP2=90% above example )
        • TP Setting = Pips - enter pips below or Use Ratios - Eg 1:1 so if SL is 10 pips, TP1 will 10 pips
        • TP1 = 20.0 - 1st Take Profit ; Eg. 20.0 means 20 pips if TP setting=pips,Ratio - 1.0 means automatically calculate 1:1 so if SL is 10 pips, TP1 will be 10pips
        • TP2 = 40.0 - 2nd Take Profit ; Eg. 40.0 means 40 pips if TP setting=pips,Ratio - 2.0 means automatically calculate 1:2 so if SL is 10 pips, TP2 will be 20 pips
        • TP3 = 80.0 - 3rd Take Profit ; 80.0 pips if TP setting=pips,Ratio - 3.0 means automatically calculate 1:3 so if SL is 10 pips, TP3 will be 30 pips

         Trail Settings - When to Trail & How to Trail

        • Trail Profit Start = Start when to Trail profit from TP1 or TP2 or > Buy/Sell Price - New!

        • Trail Type = Magic Trail Slow = Use for Long Term trades ; Magic Trail Fast = Use for short term trades ; No trail

        Trade Settings - Conditions used for the Trades

        • Slippage allowed = 3 - This means maximum slippage allowed will be 3
        • Add Spread =  True/False - Used to add spread to TP/SL automatically
        • Order Comments =  Used for updating comment
        • More Settings for Panel & Line adjustments available.

          I want to keep this EA simple and you will see trades - breakeven - partial closing is done with high speed and accuracy - this will be the most important aspect of this EA.

          Note : Please use the Easy Trade Manager on a VPS for uninterrupted FASTER operation. If you are new > Try the free Amazon VPS ( Check Youtube )

          Pls leave a good review if you like the EA & send me suggestions to improve

              If you want to trade from your mobile and  manage trades try > Easy Virtual Trader 

              Easy "Virtual" Trader will automatically set stop-loss, set breakeven ,book partial profit and set trail for your orders taken from your mobile.

              Easy Virtual Traderhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42804

              Easy Trade Manager MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47938

              Thank you!

              Reviews 51
              Jak Bausa
              30
              Jak Bausa 2022.06.20 02:44 
               

              The developer was really helpful, even though I made a wrong purchased (MT4 version which should be MT5) he help and guided me to install the MT5 version. Great Support, don't hesitate to try out his other products.

              Vinu k
              79
              Vinu k 2022.04.04 13:03 
               

              works gr8

              Tricktrick
              29
              Tricktrick 2021.11.14 02:09 
               

              This is the best EA so far, simple and easy to use.

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              leekim617
              49
              leekim617 2024.02.28 04:12 
               

              very buggy. I rented another trade manager which seems to be working fine. The good thing about it was that the price was cheap.

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2026.08.18 04:19
              EA is now upgraded into a new AI driven code base - over 5 updates in Aug 2026 - New features like Magic Trail - AI assisted trailing that will automatically trail based on market volatility, Step BE that will automatically move BE as the trade progress to TP1, 2 and 3. Enhanced info panel to show risk reward.
              fxNoodz
              19
              fxNoodz 2023.06.11 16:14 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2024.02.12 03:52
              Thank you so much sir.
              Michal_Chytry_666
              19
              Michal_Chytry_666 2022.09.09 14:57 
               

              Hey, The program is still not working properly, when you open (start) a trade /pending order/ the SL or TP line is not displayed, there is no question of subsequent movement with them. Even the SL and TP pip sizes I set in the pending trade are not displayed in the MT4 status bar for the open trade. The program is therefore completely non-functional!!! Please remove these major errors, in case it doesn't work I would like to ask for a refund. Sincerely Michal

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2022.09.09 17:09
              Hey Michal, The SL and TPs are hidden but will be executed.I have sent you a direct message to help out, understand your trading plan and suggest the best setup as I have helped each and every customer who have trusted the Easy Trade Manager. Thanks again.
              Oluwasegun Gbadebo Fanegan
              408
              Oluwasegun Gbadebo Fanegan 2022.07.25 18:37 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2022.09.09 18:49
              Hi fanegano. I have you sent a message with an option/idea.
              Jak Bausa
              30
              Jak Bausa 2022.06.20 02:44 
               

              The developer was really helpful, even though I made a wrong purchased (MT4 version which should be MT5) he help and guided me to install the MT5 version. Great Support, don't hesitate to try out his other products.

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2022.09.09 17:04
              Thank you Jak
              Sam Waiharo
              148
              Sam Waiharo 2022.05.28 13:02 
               

              crazy bugs especially when u load on two different charts

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2022.05.30 05:53
              Thank you Sam for the feedback. We have released over 25 versions and helped out each and every customer on a one to one basis. We are happy to look at your setup and help out. Have messaged directly to help. Thanks
              Vinu k
              79
              Vinu k 2022.04.04 13:03 
               

              works gr8

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2022.04.06 04:19
              Thank you so much Vinu!
              Tricktrick
              29
              Tricktrick 2021.11.14 02:09 
               

              This is the best EA so far, simple and easy to use.

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2022.04.06 04:19
              Thank you so much.
              Colin Lovelace
              53
              Colin Lovelace 2021.07.19 19:05 
               

              I just purchased this EA last week and I am extremely happy. I have been searching for ages and this does the trick.

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2021.08.29 18:57
              Thank you so much Colin. Please have the latest update and you will be impressed.
              GWDFX
              19
              GWDFX 2021.07.07 11:56 
               

              Bought this EA a few months back and have found it very helpful with the placement and management of trades. Anoop is very helpful if there is any questions also.

              MetroPanda
              19
              MetroPanda 2021.05.23 18:52 
               

              just purchased... how can i install into web terminal? I click on install on terminal and nothing happened???

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2021.05.23 19:00
              Hey, You will have to download it on your Desktop MT4 application. I have sent you a message to help out.
              Amit Yadav
              50
              Amit Yadav 2021.05.11 15:09 
               

              Hi bro can you plz add hotkeys for close partial order close .I purchased the ea .

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2021.05.12 04:12
              Hey Amit, I will work on this and thank you for the review. You can move the lines towards the price to partial close. Eg. If you want to partial close TP1 and you are in profit, just move the TP1 line near the price.
              39048084
              19
              39048084 2021.04.22 00:00 
               

              How do I get some technical support? I purchased the EA a few days back and when I click to buy or sell, nothing happens. I might be doing something wrong

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2021.04.22 05:03
              Hi I have sent a message to help out. You can also read easytrademanager.com/faq and see if you have a smiley face on the right top side of the EA.
              Kay S.
              23
              Kay S. 2021.04.13 16:56 
               

              Hi, I only just started using the EA but the lines keeps jumping back and forwards when dragging them carefully to adjust the price levels, thanks in advance for a solution, please watch the screen recording https://www.screencast.com/t/HcCtEKY1R4m5

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2021.05.14 20:56
              HI Kay, thats because the EA moves with the price if you don't have any trades. I have messaged messaged you directly on an easy way to use it and take advantage of it. Always start with SL line, TPs you can change after taking the trade.
              jstorc80
              29
              jstorc80 2021.02.22 16:55 
               

              I never leave reviews for EAs or Indicators but this has helped my intraday trading so much that I thought I should. I works exactly as advertised. If you use a trading system that requires you to get into trades quickly and scale out of positions than this would greatly benefit you. I just take the trade now and let the trade manager take over. Worth every dollar!

              Anoop Sivasankaran
              11963
              Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2021.05.14 20:57
              Thank you so much. Really appreciate your time and comments! More features coming soon!
              cafeconleche77
              77
              cafeconleche77 2021.01.23 12:55 
               

              Best market execution and pending order and management tool anywhere.

              Advantis International Inc.
              188
              Jay Urban Greenlees 2021.01.17 16:46 
               

              Fantastic Expert Advisor. Works great and is pretty easy to use. I recently passed phase 1 of FTMO's $100k challenge and Easy Trade Mgr definitely helped me pass by being able to manage trades better. Magic Trail was also a great help in protecting capital. Anoop's video is very informative. He has also provided very timely and easy to follow instructions when I ran into a technical snag on my end. Highly recommend Easy Trade Manager.

              SunnyCoast
              199
              SunnyCoast 2021.01.15 07:20 
               

              I'm very impressed with this EA's functionality and with Anoop's care for the people who purchase his product. Definitely practice with this EA on a DEMO so you are confident with how it is used and follow Anoop's advice to use it on a VPS. Cheers.

              John Winsome Munar
              3471
              John Winsome Munar 2020.12.27 09:15 
               

              Thanks for this amazing product. It works well! Very useful.

              coreymoss
              24
              coreymoss 2020.12.24 04:26 
               

              I love this tool, I was using a free one before but it only had one tp. I always had to open 2, 3 or 4 or more trades. I love this, I have only used it in demo as it's the week of Christmas and I'm not trading my regular account and it was the perfect opportunity to try it out. It has been great for scalping. If I was to make one suggestion for a future version it would be to set SL and TP based on the ADR (not the ATR). On the H4 I like to set SL at 1.5 ADR and move to BE when price hits 1 ADR. Great product, since money management is key this is highly recommended. Thanks Anoop for a wonderful product.

              123
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