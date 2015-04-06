Pending Levels EA is a great expert advisor that places pending buy and sell orders at important levels.

It doesn't use any indicators and only use price and levels to make profit.





It always use stopploss and takeprofit. Testresults use reasonable SL/TP.

It has moneymanagement

It doesn't use Martingale or Grid





Only a few easy settings:

-Magic number: ID of order

-Minimum lot allowed

-Risk: 0 use fixed lot

-Stopploss: Setting in points. One pip is 10 Points. So if you want 50Pip SL you set 500.

-Takeprofit: Setting in points. One pip is 10 Points. So if you want 50Pip TP you set 500.

-Max allowed Orders: Check your broker for max allowed open orders on your account. This can be different between brokers and account types.





Best used on higher timeframes 4H and Daily. If you trade multiple currencies reduce risk. It is important to reset and delete old pending orders sometimes





The use of Levels, good moneymanagement, SL and TP make this a great EA!