PAM Scalper PRO FX

4.71

PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data. 

If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to import real tick data into MT5 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746240 

Do not use default settings. Set file can be downloaded here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746535


Important links: 

Main features of the EA: 

  • No risky trading methods or money management system such as martingale, hedging, arbitrage, dollar-cost averaging etc.
  • This EA depends on low spreads. I recommend a true ECN broker with close to zero spread on EURUSD during London and NY session.  
  • Every position is protected with a stop loss.
  • Can be used on small accounts with as little as 200 USD balance.
  • Highly advanced exit algorithm.
  • Adaptive stop loss control based on market volatility.
  • Does not rely on indicators. Only historical price action and volume data is used to find high probability entry areas. 
  • More than 10 years of successful stress-testing. 
  • Has been profitable in every market condition for the past +10 years
  • Most positions are closed within minutes which leaves less risk exposure to catastrophic events during flash crashes. 
  • Only stop orders are used. Again, this protects your account from flash crashes. Should a flash crash occur while the EA has active pending orders placed, most likely these will be triggered in the direction of the crash.
  • Set and forget EA. Once you have installed the EA and loaded the set files you want to use, you do not have to intervene. Simply make sure you run the EA on a stable VPS with fast execution speed.
  • Robust set files provided - All set files has been put through thorough stress testing on both in-sample and out-of-sample data.


Reviews 18
Matthias Grath
920
Matthias Grath 2024.04.05 21:18 
 

I am also very happy with his EA. (See my trade history in the comment section) A high winning rate plus very limited risks by close stop losses makes the PAM the perfect scalping EA for me!

masterniwat101
136
masterniwat101 2024.02.14 01:44 
 

EA EXCELLENT IN TF 30M Made a lot Profit.

Byron
716
Byron 2023.05.04 17:45 
 

Im running it some months now works very well

More from author
Cable Brain MT5
Jesper Christensen
Experts
Launch offer: first 10 copies will be sold at 95$. Price will increase with every 10 copies sold.  Live monitoring signal has gained more than 60% in 50 days of trading, avereging 6% gain per week. Check our website to see the live signal or write me a DM and I will send you the link. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Cable Brain represents the pinnacle of grid trading technology, combining years of development exp
Gold Matrix MT5
Jesper Christensen
5 (4)
Experts
Gold Matrix: Unlock Gold Trading Mastery with Advanced AI Technology. Harness the Power of Smart Momentum Trading in the Gold Market Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Are you ready to elevate your XAUUSD trading experience? Introducing Gold Matrix - the sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance. Elite Momentum-Based Strategy Go
ChronomaX
Jesper Christensen
5 (5)
Experts
Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure the input called "EURUSD Ticker" has the name of EURUSD as your broker write
Aussie Victor MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.49 (37)
Experts
Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that place orders at fixed intervals, Aussie Victor uses adaptive spacing and intell
Early Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.5 (6)
Experts
After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Experts
Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (205% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (168% profit on live account) - both currently running profitably on live accounts. This sophis
Golden Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
5 (3)
Experts
Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale it wil
Anchored VWAP plus
Jesper Christensen
Indicators
Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
FREE
Smart Trade Control MT5
Jesper Christensen
Utilities
Transform your Metatrader 5 trading experience with the Smart Trade Control for MT5, a sophsiticated yet intuitive trade managtement solution designed for traders of all levels. From precise position sizing to advanced basket management, this tool streamlines your trading workflow while enhancing risk control.  Contact me for a free 7 day trial.   Core Features:  Smart Position Calculator: Enter risk amount and instantly get optimal lot size based on your stop loss - eliminate manual calculation
