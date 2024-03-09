Golden Retirement MT5





Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition.

The proof is in the performance.

When Golden Retirement was released on 24th March 2026, the backtest already told a compelling story — but what happened next is what truly sets this EA apart. Since release, Golden Retirement has continued trading live markets with zero changes to its settings, and the equity curve hasn't skipped a beat. The chart below shows two years of uninterrupted forward trading that mirrors — and in recent months, dramatically exceeds — the backtest trajectory. No re-optimisation, no parameter tweaking, no curve-fitting to catch up with market conditions. Just the same settings, day after day, compounding quietly into something remarkable. That's not luck. That's a strategy built to last.