Golden Retirement MT5
- Experts
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TICK STACK LTD--->>
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition.
The proof is in the performance.
When Golden Retirement was released on 24th March 2026, the backtest already told a compelling story — but what happened next is what truly sets this EA apart. Since release, Golden Retirement has continued trading live markets with zero changes to its settings, and the equity curve hasn't skipped a beat. The chart below shows two years of uninterrupted forward trading that mirrors — and in recent months, dramatically exceeds — the backtest trajectory. No re-optimisation, no parameter tweaking, no curve-fitting to catch up with market conditions. Just the same settings, day after day, compounding quietly into something remarkable. That's not luck. That's a strategy built to last.
As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale.
2: Load the set file you wish to use from this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756591
I own almost all of Jesper’s EAs and have been using them for several months and even years on multiple live accounts with different brokers. I do not believe in writing reviews based only on a backtest or after just a few weeks of use. That is why I am only writing my honest feedback now. It is very difficult to find an honest and, more importantly, successful EA developer on MQL5, and Jesper is definitely one of them. Yes, these are grid EAs, and in certain situations they require monitoring or even manual intervention, at least in my personal opinion. But I have to say that even for a grid EA, this is a very robust and reliable system that can generate profits. The key requirement is that risk management must always come first. So my honest conclusion after many months of use is this: thank you, Jesper — and I can definitely recommend his EAs.