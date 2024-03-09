Golden Retirement MT5

4.67


Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition.

The proof is in the performance.

When Golden Retirement was released on 24th March 2026, the backtest already told a compelling story — but what happened next is what truly sets this EA apart. Since release, Golden Retirement has continued trading live markets with zero changes to its settings, and the equity curve hasn't skipped a beat. The chart below shows two years of uninterrupted forward trading that mirrors — and in recent months, dramatically exceeds — the backtest trajectory. No re-optimisation, no parameter tweaking, no curve-fitting to catch up with market conditions. Just the same settings, day after day, compounding quietly into something remarkable. That's not luck. That's a strategy built to last.


As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale.

1: Load the EA on XAUUSD chart (timeframe is irrelevant)

2: Load the set file you wish to use from this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756591


Please test on a demo account for a week or two before putting it on a real account. This is good practice and should be done with any new product which you have not tested on your broker.
Reviews 6
Sergej87
511
Sergej87 2026.03.19 21:31 
 

I own almost all of Jesper’s EAs and have been using them for several months and even years on multiple live accounts with different brokers. I do not believe in writing reviews based only on a backtest or after just a few weeks of use. That is why I am only writing my honest feedback now. It is very difficult to find an honest and, more importantly, successful EA developer on MQL5, and Jesper is definitely one of them. Yes, these are grid EAs, and in certain situations they require monitoring or even manual intervention, at least in my personal opinion. But I have to say that even for a grid EA, this is a very robust and reliable system that can generate profits. The key requirement is that risk management must always come first. So my honest conclusion after many months of use is this: thank you, Jesper — and I can definitely recommend his EAs.

sagi777
129
sagi777 2026.03.15 18:07 
 

great EA .. Author offers great ea's with down to earth prices giving the opportunity to everybody own a top quality ea. Backtest results reflect the truth about the strategy.

Dieter
314
Dieter 2025.07.02 13:59 
 

I am running this EA for 6 months both on real and demo accounts with consistent profit in line with my backtests.

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Sergej87
511
Sergej87 2026.03.19 21:31 
 

I own almost all of Jesper’s EAs and have been using them for several months and even years on multiple live accounts with different brokers. I do not believe in writing reviews based only on a backtest or after just a few weeks of use. That is why I am only writing my honest feedback now. It is very difficult to find an honest and, more importantly, successful EA developer on MQL5, and Jesper is definitely one of them. Yes, these are grid EAs, and in certain situations they require monitoring or even manual intervention, at least in my personal opinion. But I have to say that even for a grid EA, this is a very robust and reliable system that can generate profits. The key requirement is that risk management must always come first. So my honest conclusion after many months of use is this: thank you, Jesper — and I can definitely recommend his EAs.

sagi777
129
sagi777 2026.03.15 18:07 
 

great EA .. Author offers great ea's with down to earth prices giving the opportunity to everybody own a top quality ea. Backtest results reflect the truth about the strategy.

thomaslampe65
1165
thomaslampe65 2026.03.02 15:28 
 

2026-06.22 - Unfortunately, I have to revise my score down from 5.0. It seems that the EA does not adapt to a changing market, the real account has been at a loss ever since I moved from a a demo to a real account. There has not been an update to this EA since it was published even with negative results (not only for me), so I can only assume that the dev lost interest and with that NOBODY should purchase this EA. I believe that Jesper is honest, so I hope that he will direct his attention sometime back to Golden Retirement to provide an update.

2026.03.02 - purchased this EA because Gold Matrix from the same dev turned out to be my best EA. Normally I do not buy EAs with only a few reviews and especially without a live signal, but because Gold Matrix has been such a success for 7 months, Jesper has earned my trust. Golden Retirement is off to a banging start: I started it on a demo account on 2/22/26 and I was up 35.7% (!!!!) by the end of the week. Should have put it on a real account. Default settings with standard risk, so I did not mess with the settings to cause this super-high return. Certainly, this kind of return is not normal, and it is too early to make a final judgement, so I will update this review after one month. So far, so VERY good.

TICK STACK LTD
11885
Reply from developer Jesper Christensen 2026.03.02 15:29
Thank you for your review Thomas!
Dieter
314
Dieter 2025.07.02 13:59 
 

I am running this EA for 6 months both on real and demo accounts with consistent profit in line with my backtests.

Markus
618
Markus 2025.03.24 11:43 
 

Updated Sept 28th, 2025:

The EA works well when there are big movement.

Yuta Hidaka
986
Yuta Hidaka 2024.04.21 13:05 
 

Good ea so far, the EA not using a grid or something and order is always limited order which means you can avoid slippage.

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