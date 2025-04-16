Smart Trade Control MT5
- Utilities
- Jesper Christensen
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 16 April 2025
- Activations: 10
Transform your Metatrader 5 trading experience with the Smart Trade Control for MT5, a sophsiticated yet intuitive trade managtement solution designed for traders of all levels. From precise position sizing to advanced basket management, this tool streamlines your trading workflow while enhancing risk control.
Contact me for a free 7 day trial.
Core Features:
- Smart Position Calculator: Enter risk amount and instantly get optimal lot size based on your stop loss - eliminate manual calculations and trading errors.
- Advanced Basket Management: Monitor and control multiple positions as a single unit with cumulative take profit and stop loss functionality. Close entire position groups when reaching target profit or maximum drawdown.
- Grid Trading: Place pending grid orders with a single click and set cumulative TP and SL for grid positions.
- Dynamic Protection Systems:
- Multi-level trailing stop with customizable parameters
- Break-even automation to secure profits
- Basket-wide protection features for comprehensive risk management
Trade Execution & Risk Control:
One-Click Trade Management: Place, modify, and close trades directly from the chart interface with precise lot sizing and risk calculation.
Flexible Stop Systems: Set individual or basket-wide stop loss and take profit levels. Monitor total exposure in real-time across all positions.
Smart Trade Planning: Calculate position sizes instantly based on your risk parameters. View all critical trade information directly on your chart.
Smart Trade Control combines powerful features with an intuitive interface, making it an essential tool for traders focused on consistant, proffesional trade management.
Price will increase in the future.