PZ Super Trend EA MT5

This expert advisor trades using the famous super trend indicator: it is completely loyal to the original algorithm and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions, multi-timeframe filters and many others.

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Easy to use and supervise

Fully configurable indicator settings

Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop settings

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Trades can be closed on opposite signals

Implements a martingale feature

Implements multi-timeframe filters

Filter trading by forex sessions

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade



Input Parameters

Trading Direction - Filter trades by direction: long, short or both.

Super Trend Settings - This parameter group holds the settings for the super trend indicator.

Filter Settings - This parameter group allows you to enable or disable multi-timeframe logic for the trades. For example, if you want to trade trend changes on the H1 chart confirmed by the D1 trend direction, load the EA on the H1 chart and set D1 Filter to true.

to true. Sessions Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.

Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips. Optionally, you can enable or disable the closing of trades on opposite signals.

Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.

Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.

EA Settings - You can select the magic number and custom comment for trades.





Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.