PZ Super Trend EA MT5

3.61

This expert advisor trades using the famous super trend indicator: it is completely loyal to the original algorithm and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions, multi-timeframe filters and many others.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • Fully configurable indicator settings
  • Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop settings
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
  • Trades can be closed on opposite signals
  • Implements a martingale feature
  • Implements multi-timeframe filters
  • Filter trading by forex sessions

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

  • Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
  • Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
  • Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
  • Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade


Input Parameters

  • Trading Direction - Filter trades by direction: long, short or both.
  • Super Trend Settings - This parameter group holds the settings for the super trend indicator.
  • Filter Settings - This parameter group allows you to enable or disable multi-timeframe logic for the trades. For example, if you want to trade trend changes on the H1 chart confirmed by the D1 trend direction, load the EA on the H1 chart and set D1 Filter to true.
  • Sessions Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
  • Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips. Optionally, you can enable or disable the closing of trades on opposite signals.
  • Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
  • Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
  • EA Settings - You can select the magic number and custom comment for trades.


    Author

    Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.


    Reviews 25
    Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
    12352
    Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:10 
     

    Excelente

    stuartfbs
    64
    stuartfbs 2023.05.25 07:23 
     

    so far 1yr back test, every tick, optimized on EURUSD 1H 100% win rate out of 288 total deals[trades] looks stunning.

    Bin Jumahat Johan
    4471
    Bin Jumahat Johan 2023.05.05 18:44 
     

    4 win trades

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    Filter:
    Berkut51
    74
    Berkut51 2025.08.12 02:48 
     

    Советник привлек тем, что делает мало убыточных сделок. Но они очень крупные. Нужно разобраться, как бы это исправить.

    SmilingHer
    51
    SmilingHer 2024.08.07 08:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2024.05.28 04:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mohammad Hashemi
    3117
    Mohammad Hashemi 2024.03.18 14:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vítor Barrocas
    194
    Vítor Barrocas 2024.03.02 13:20 
     

    Admiro a disponibilização gratuita do trabalho desenvolvido, mas os resultados dos testes não foram famosos. Durante os testes para o ano de 2023 o resultado foi sempre negativo. Talvez a culpa seja minha por não ter acertado nas melhores configurações, mas esta foi a minha experiência.

    Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
    12352
    Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:10 
     

    Excelente

    09122017109
    86
    09122017109 2023.10.22 18:27 
     

    Сливной

    stuartfbs
    64
    stuartfbs 2023.05.25 07:23 
     

    so far 1yr back test, every tick, optimized on EURUSD 1H 100% win rate out of 288 total deals[trades] looks stunning.

    Bin Jumahat Johan
    4471
    Bin Jumahat Johan 2023.05.05 18:44 
     

    4 win trades

    lourens hough
    18
    lourens hough 2023.05.05 08:34 
     

    Hi There, seems very good indicator but at the moment is not updated regularly by the creator and not working, it seems.

    José Edwin Florez Arce
    18
    José Edwin Florez Arce 2023.04.01 03:37 
     

    Buenísimo

    Lalit Kumar
    227
    Lalit Kumar 2022.11.25 10:44 
     

    Excellent !!!

    Lucky Pal
    438
    Lucky Pal 2022.10.13 02:37 
     

    This EA would be perfect right now if it was able to trade the 1 hour signals in the direction of the daily timeframe. As a matter of fact, I would have NO PROBLEM paying money for this EA if it was able to do that, but the trend filter settings to do so do not exist in the input parameters despite what the overview page is saying. And I see the developer does not offer support for any free stuff, so unfortunately it's gonna stay like this. 1 Star rating for the false statement.

    Andrey841
    14
    Andrey841 2022.10.10 12:03 
     

    I test it on a Demo with 1000$ for 10 days with my help we make 1000$ profit,100$ per day !!! but when I start with real account the EA not worcking at all

    Cristian Mihail Pauna
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    Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.26 06:32 
     

    Positive feedback!

    denerb
    218
    denerb 2022.09.01 04:06 
     

    You need to charge for this. It cannot be for free. Top top EA

    DILIP TEKWANI
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    DILIP TEKWANI 2022.08.31 10:36 
     

    its been 3 days i am using it on 1000 demo account and till today have made 15 dollars, which is great. can this EA be bought so I can use in real account as well

    Thomas Miller
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    Thomas Miller 2022.08.21 23:31 
     

    This EA is a LOOOOSSSSSEEEERRRR ! DO NOT TRY ON REAL ACCOUNT !!!

    Benjamin
    43
    Benjamin 2022.08.15 14:23 
     

    I am not saying that it is a bad Expert Advisor. Certainly In Demo and Back-testing, executed month by month for the last 10 years, it has failed miserably. But it could be a valuable tool if applied in certain financial instruments, within specific time frames. For example on certain U.S. indices, or the eurusd in certain time slots. The grid idea if implemented well, can also be valid. But implemented in this manner on the basis of its indicators it is a failure.

    Suraj Wellala
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    Suraj Wellala 2022.07.27 17:16 
     

    This EA is wonderful, but only works when testing! It's not initiating trades in demo or real accounts. Any suggestions would be appreciated. Thank you

    12
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